5526 Salerno Drive

Double gates lead you into this well-maintained community ,RENAISSANCE. The landscaped grounds offer a pool & spa and playground. The formal living room has high ceilings and a loft that would make a great office, den or study. The kitchen opens to the family room and looks out to the brick patio with grass and gorgeous roses bushes. In addition there are plantation shutters, wood tone laminate flooring and an abundance of natural light. 3Br + 2-1/2 baths with an attached, direct entry garage. This home is in the Las Virgenes School District and is situated on a corner lot. No Pets and Non- Smoking