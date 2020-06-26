All apartments in Westlake Village
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

5526 Salerno Drive

5526 Salerno Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5526 Salerno Drive, Westlake Village, CA 91362
Westlake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Double gates lead you into this well-maintained community ,RENAISSANCE. The landscaped grounds offer a pool & spa and playground. The formal living room has high ceilings and a loft that would make a great office, den or study. The kitchen opens to the family room and looks out to the brick patio with grass and gorgeous roses bushes. In addition there are plantation shutters, wood tone laminate flooring and an abundance of natural light. 3Br + 2-1/2 baths with an attached, direct entry garage. This home is in the Las Virgenes School District and is situated on a corner lot. No Pets and Non- Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5526 Salerno Drive have any available units?
5526 Salerno Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 5526 Salerno Drive have?
Some of 5526 Salerno Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5526 Salerno Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5526 Salerno Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 Salerno Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5526 Salerno Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 5526 Salerno Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5526 Salerno Drive offers parking.
Does 5526 Salerno Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5526 Salerno Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 Salerno Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5526 Salerno Drive has a pool.
Does 5526 Salerno Drive have accessible units?
No, 5526 Salerno Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5526 Salerno Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5526 Salerno Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5526 Salerno Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5526 Salerno Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
