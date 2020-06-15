3734 Summershore Lane

Amenities

Here is your renovated and upgraded one level home right across the Westlake Landing and The Lake. Amenities include newer custom marble floorings in kitchen, living and dining room, both bathrooms and hallway. Designer Berber Carpet in all three generous sized bedrooms, master w/walk-in closet. Granite counter tops and light wood Cabinets with self closing device . All Doors are raised panel doors. All Dual Pane Windows & Doors. Both Bathrooms have been upgraded with custom marble look finishing and vanities. Show it to your most sophisticated Client who is seeking true Westlake Village Lifestyle. Washer, Dryer and NEW Refrigerator are included. This particular unit is free standing on 3 sides, and no one above this unit. Steps away from all amenities including the lake, place of worship, restaurants and shops. THIS IS IS NON-PET AND NON-SMOKER UNIT.