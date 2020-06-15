All apartments in Westlake Village
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:20 AM

3734 Summershore Lane

3734 Summershore Lane · (805) 402-3983
Location

3734 Summershore Lane, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Here is your renovated and upgraded one level home right across the Westlake Landing and The Lake. Amenities include newer custom marble floorings in kitchen, living and dining room, both bathrooms and hallway. Designer Berber Carpet in all three generous sized bedrooms, master w/walk-in closet. Granite counter tops and light wood Cabinets with self closing device . All Doors are raised panel doors. All Dual Pane Windows & Doors. Both Bathrooms have been upgraded with custom marble look finishing and vanities. Show it to your most sophisticated Client who is seeking true Westlake Village Lifestyle. Washer, Dryer and NEW Refrigerator are included. This particular unit is free standing on 3 sides, and no one above this unit. Steps away from all amenities including the lake, place of worship, restaurants and shops. THIS IS IS NON-PET AND NON-SMOKER UNIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 Summershore Lane have any available units?
3734 Summershore Lane has a unit available for $3,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3734 Summershore Lane have?
Some of 3734 Summershore Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 Summershore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3734 Summershore Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 Summershore Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3734 Summershore Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3734 Summershore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3734 Summershore Lane does offer parking.
Does 3734 Summershore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3734 Summershore Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 Summershore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3734 Summershore Lane has a pool.
Does 3734 Summershore Lane have accessible units?
No, 3734 Summershore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 Summershore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3734 Summershore Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3734 Summershore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3734 Summershore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
