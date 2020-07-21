32714 Wellbrook Drive

Amenities

Elegant fully furnished two story home in Westlake Village - Elegant, fully furnished two story home. Almost 4,000 sq ft in the high end desirable area of Westlake Village. Light and bright with high ceilings, three fireplaces, TWO large master suites with upstairs mountain views.Two Bedrooms down, one used as an office.All have full bathrooms. Spacious large rooms, dining room seats 8-10 people.Nicely appointed Kitchen with eating area. Perfect space to entertain in adjoining cozy family room. Private back yard with the sound of a water fall. Walk to the lake shopping and restaurants. Easy access to freeway. Close to the beach. Ready to move in, all you need is your luggage!



(RLNE4995699)