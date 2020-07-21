All apartments in Westlake Village
Find more places like 32714 Wellbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westlake Village, CA
/
32714 Wellbrook Drive
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

32714 Wellbrook Drive

32714 Wellbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westlake Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

32714 Wellbrook Drive, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

dogs allowed
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elegant fully furnished two story home in Westlake Village - Elegant, fully furnished two story home. Almost 4,000 sq ft in the high end desirable area of Westlake Village. Light and bright with high ceilings, three fireplaces, TWO large master suites with upstairs mountain views.Two Bedrooms down, one used as an office.All have full bathrooms. Spacious large rooms, dining room seats 8-10 people.Nicely appointed Kitchen with eating area. Perfect space to entertain in adjoining cozy family room. Private back yard with the sound of a water fall. Walk to the lake shopping and restaurants. Easy access to freeway. Close to the beach. Ready to move in, all you need is your luggage!

(RLNE4995699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32714 Wellbrook Drive have any available units?
32714 Wellbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
Is 32714 Wellbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32714 Wellbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32714 Wellbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 32714 Wellbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 32714 Wellbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 32714 Wellbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 32714 Wellbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32714 Wellbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32714 Wellbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 32714 Wellbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 32714 Wellbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 32714 Wellbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32714 Wellbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 32714 Wellbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32714 Wellbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 32714 Wellbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd
Westlake Village, CA 91361

Similar Pages

Westlake Village 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWestlake Village 2 Bedroom Apartments
Westlake Village 3 Bedroom ApartmentsWestlake Village Apartments with Balconies
Westlake Village Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CASan Pasqual, CAPine Mountain Club, CASan Marino, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA
Florence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons