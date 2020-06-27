All apartments in Westlake Village
32502 Fallview Road

32502 Fallview Road · No Longer Available
Location

32502 Fallview Road, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move-in Ready home in highly desirable Three Springs. This home offers Living Room, Formal Dining, Lovely updated Kitchen which flows into Family Room. Downstairs bedroom and bath. Upstairs includes a large Master Bedroom with en suite bath, two Large closets and views of the backyard, pool, and mountains. Two good sized secondary bedrooms are upstairs. Backyard offers refreshing pool plus grassy play areas. Located near the lake, biking/running lanes, the wonderful Westlake Lake, and the Landing with shopping and great dining. Award Winning Las Virgenes School district with bus service available. Hurry on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32502 Fallview Road have any available units?
32502 Fallview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 32502 Fallview Road have?
Some of 32502 Fallview Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32502 Fallview Road currently offering any rent specials?
32502 Fallview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32502 Fallview Road pet-friendly?
No, 32502 Fallview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 32502 Fallview Road offer parking?
Yes, 32502 Fallview Road offers parking.
Does 32502 Fallview Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32502 Fallview Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32502 Fallview Road have a pool?
Yes, 32502 Fallview Road has a pool.
Does 32502 Fallview Road have accessible units?
No, 32502 Fallview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 32502 Fallview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32502 Fallview Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 32502 Fallview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 32502 Fallview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
