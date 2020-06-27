32502 Fallview Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Move-in Ready home in highly desirable Three Springs. This home offers Living Room, Formal Dining, Lovely updated Kitchen which flows into Family Room. Downstairs bedroom and bath. Upstairs includes a large Master Bedroom with en suite bath, two Large closets and views of the backyard, pool, and mountains. Two good sized secondary bedrooms are upstairs. Backyard offers refreshing pool plus grassy play areas. Located near the lake, biking/running lanes, the wonderful Westlake Lake, and the Landing with shopping and great dining. Award Winning Las Virgenes School district with bus service available. Hurry on this one!