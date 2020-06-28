3230 Bayshore Drive

Amenities
Come see this impeccably remodeled and fully furnished two story townhome in the gated community of Westlake Cove only a stone's throw from the water's edge. From the high-end stainless steel appliances in the kitchen to the custom made Golden West billiards table, this home is tastefully decorated and no detail was overlooked. Each piece of furniture was carefully chosen to fit the theme of the home and is also quite comfortable and functional.
The floor is designer tile and is supported with special padding for sound reduction throughout. The bottom floor features a living and dining room and hallway with laundry closet leading to a powder room. Upstairs you will find a bonus room office, large bedroom and full bath.
The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom with separate tub and shower, double vanity and large dressing room. You may also enjoy some relaxation in the community pool and spa which overlooks picturesque Westlake.
You have to see this home to truly appreciate its beauty.
HOME FACTS:
2 bedrooms, 1 bonus room office
2 full bathrooms, 1 half bath
2,207 total square feet
Laundry closet, utility sink in unit
Gated Community - Built 1996
Community Pool and Spa
2 car garage
FEATURES:
Double entry doors
Tastefully appointed furniture in every room
Clean and bright remodeled kitchen
Stainless steel appliances: Viking and GE
Large built-in storage pantry
Patio area off kitchen
20 foot vaulted ceilings
All rooms let in lots of sunlight
Fireplace & Flatscreen T.V. in billiard area and Master
Recessed lighting
Engineered hardwood floors
Heat/AC fully functional
Exquisitely remodeled bathrooms
LOCATION & NEIGHBORHOOD:
Gated entrance with water feature located directly off Lindero Canyon Road
Excellent walkability for recreational activities
Westlake waterfront minutes away
The “Landing” restaurants, shopping, and entertainment five minute walk
Hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking nearby
Westlake Athletic Club backs up to this community
2 miles from 101 Freeway and Westlake Golf Course
SCHOOLS (Public - please verify)
White Oak Elementary School
Lindero Canyon Middle School
Agoura High School
Oaks Christian High school
TERMS & DISCLOSURES
Lease is 1 year minimum
Renter's insurance required, naming owner as “Additionally Insured”
Pets Apply Policy - See Pet Application
Washer/Dryer (no warranty)
Forced Air Gas Powered Heater
Landscape Maintenance Included
Interior cleaning service included
Tenant to pay ALL utilities: Electric & Gas & Garbage & Water/sewer
No Smoking / No Vaping
Security Deposit = Two months rent - subject to excellent credit
Application Fee = $40 per adult
Born Property Management
CA License: 01972685