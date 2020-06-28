All apartments in Westlake Village
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:15 AM

3230 Bayshore Drive

3230 Bayshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3230 Bayshore Drive, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Come see this impeccably remodeled and fully furnished two story townhome in the gated community of Westlake Cove only a stone's throw from the water's edge. From the high-end stainless steel appliances in the kitchen to the custom made Golden West billiards table, this home is tastefully decorated and no detail was overlooked. Each piece of furniture was carefully chosen to fit the theme of the home and is also quite comfortable and functional.

The floor is designer tile and is supported with special padding for sound reduction throughout. The bottom floor features a living and dining room and hallway with laundry closet leading to a powder room. Upstairs you will find a bonus room office, large bedroom and full bath.

The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom with separate tub and shower, double vanity and large dressing room. You may also enjoy some relaxation in the community pool and spa which overlooks picturesque Westlake.

You have to see this home to truly appreciate its beauty.

HOME FACTS:

2 bedrooms, 1 bonus room office

2 full bathrooms, 1 half bath

2,207 total square feet

Laundry closet, utility sink in unit

Gated Community - Built 1996

Community Pool and Spa

2 car garage

FEATURES:

Double entry doors

Tastefully appointed furniture in every room

Clean and bright remodeled kitchen

Stainless steel appliances: Viking and GE

Large built-in storage pantry

Patio area off kitchen

20 foot vaulted ceilings

All rooms let in lots of sunlight

Fireplace & Flatscreen T.V. in billiard area and Master

Recessed lighting

Engineered hardwood floors

Heat/AC fully functional

Exquisitely remodeled bathrooms

2 car garage

LOCATION & NEIGHBORHOOD:

Gated entrance with water feature located directly off Lindero Canyon Road

Excellent walkability for recreational activities

Westlake waterfront minutes away

The “Landing” restaurants, shopping, and entertainment five minute walk

Hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking nearby

Westlake Athletic Club backs up to this community

2 miles from 101 Freeway and Westlake Golf Course

SCHOOLS (Public - please verify)

White Oak Elementary School

Lindero Canyon Middle School

Agoura High School

Oaks Christian High school

TERMS & DISCLOSURES

Lease is 1 year minimum

Renter's insurance required, naming owner as “Additionally Insured”

Pets Apply Policy - See Pet Application

Washer/Dryer (no warranty)

Forced Air Gas Powered Heater

Landscape Maintenance Included

Interior cleaning service included

Tenant to pay ALL utilities: Electric & Gas & Garbage & Water/sewer

No Smoking / No Vaping

Security Deposit = Two months rent - subject to excellent credit

Application Fee = $40 per adult

Born Property Management

CA License: 01972685

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 Bayshore Drive have any available units?
3230 Bayshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 3230 Bayshore Drive have?
Some of 3230 Bayshore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 Bayshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3230 Bayshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 Bayshore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3230 Bayshore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3230 Bayshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3230 Bayshore Drive offers parking.
Does 3230 Bayshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3230 Bayshore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 Bayshore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3230 Bayshore Drive has a pool.
Does 3230 Bayshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 3230 Bayshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 Bayshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3230 Bayshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3230 Bayshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3230 Bayshore Drive has units with air conditioning.
