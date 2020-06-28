3230 Bayshore Drive

Amenities

Come see this impeccably remodeled and fully furnished two story townhome in the gated community of Westlake Cove only a stone's throw from the water's edge. From the high-end stainless steel appliances in the kitchen to the custom made Golden West billiards table, this home is tastefully decorated and no detail was overlooked. Each piece of furniture was carefully chosen to fit the theme of the home and is also quite comfortable and functional.



The floor is designer tile and is supported with special padding for sound reduction throughout. The bottom floor features a living and dining room and hallway with laundry closet leading to a powder room. Upstairs you will find a bonus room office, large bedroom and full bath.



The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom with separate tub and shower, double vanity and large dressing room. You may also enjoy some relaxation in the community pool and spa which overlooks picturesque Westlake.



You have to see this home to truly appreciate its beauty.



HOME FACTS:



2 bedrooms, 1 bonus room office



2 full bathrooms, 1 half bath



2,207 total square feet



Laundry closet, utility sink in unit



Gated Community - Built 1996



Community Pool and Spa



2 car garage



FEATURES:



Double entry doors



Tastefully appointed furniture in every room



Clean and bright remodeled kitchen



Stainless steel appliances: Viking and GE



Large built-in storage pantry



Patio area off kitchen



20 foot vaulted ceilings



All rooms let in lots of sunlight



Fireplace & Flatscreen T.V. in billiard area and Master



Recessed lighting



Engineered hardwood floors



Heat/AC fully functional



Exquisitely remodeled bathrooms



LOCATION & NEIGHBORHOOD:



Gated entrance with water feature located directly off Lindero Canyon Road



Excellent walkability for recreational activities



Westlake waterfront minutes away



The “Landing” restaurants, shopping, and entertainment five minute walk



Hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking nearby



Westlake Athletic Club backs up to this community



2 miles from 101 Freeway and Westlake Golf Course



SCHOOLS (Public - please verify)



White Oak Elementary School



Lindero Canyon Middle School



Agoura High School



Oaks Christian High school



TERMS & DISCLOSURES



Lease is 1 year minimum



Renter's insurance required, naming owner as “Additionally Insured”



Pets Apply Policy - See Pet Application



Washer/Dryer (no warranty)



Forced Air Gas Powered Heater



Landscape Maintenance Included



Interior cleaning service included



Tenant to pay ALL utilities: Electric & Gas & Garbage & Water/sewer



No Smoking / No Vaping



Security Deposit = Two months rent - subject to excellent credit



Application Fee = $40 per adult



Born Property Management



CA License: 01972685