32116 Oakshore Drive, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Westlake
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
elevator
hot tub
range
This beautifully remodeled home located on the Main Channel is a truly rare offering of what the island has to provide. Stepping into this home you are greeted by world class views and an abundance of light that will inspire you. This custom home offers comfortable public spaces that seamlessly integrate with the amazing outdoor entertaining areas creating the ultimate California indoor/outdoor lifestyle home. The luxurious Master Suite is warmed by a picturesque window showcasing main channel & mountainous views. The master suite has the convenience of an elevator. An abundance of closet and storage space complements the Spa like master bath. The gourmet kitchen boasts a custom range chosen by many all star chefs which opens to a large dining area. From the stunning family room sits a comfortable patio perfect for the evening read. The secondary bedrooms are all generous in size and share a remodeled bathroom. Walk out to your private dock just steps from your sparkling pool & spa to enjoy a sunset cruise or dinner on the water. 24 hour guard gated community on the island & conveniently located to all.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
