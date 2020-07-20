All apartments in Westlake Village
Find more places like 31711 Bainbrook Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westlake Village, CA
/
31711 Bainbrook Court
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

31711 Bainbrook Court

31711 Bainbrook Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westlake Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

31711 Bainbrook Court, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 4+2 pool home in quiet cul-de-sac in First Neighborhood - Remodeled 4+2 pool home in quiet cul-de-sac in First Neighborhood, Westlake Village. Walk past the succulent garden, enter a gated courtyard w/ dramatic fountain. Go through the glass door leading to entryway of this magnificent home. Features an abundance of light & open floorplan. Kitchen is completely updated w/ modern cabinetry, pull-out spice racks, built-in lazy Susan, granite countertops, breakfast bar counter area, customized backsplash, stainless appliances, & large picture window overlooking the backyard & sparkling pool. The fresh paint and wood floors extend throughout the house. Bedrooms feature horizontal blinds, mirrored closet doors & custom closet organizers. Guest bath is accented by striking claw-foot bathtub and rustic vanity. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan, walk-in closet & fully upgraded master bathroom. The living room has a gas fireplace, recessed lighting and dimmer light-switches. Outside, a sizeable backyard with refreshing pool & artistic waterfalls operated by smartphone technology, fruit trees, built-in firepit, patio with retractable cover and rich landscaping; includes BBQ, patio table/chairs and 2 chaise lounges. Ideally located in award winning schools, fine dining, shopping, entertainment, parks and recreation.

(RLNE4779675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31711 Bainbrook Court have any available units?
31711 Bainbrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 31711 Bainbrook Court have?
Some of 31711 Bainbrook Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31711 Bainbrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
31711 Bainbrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31711 Bainbrook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 31711 Bainbrook Court is pet friendly.
Does 31711 Bainbrook Court offer parking?
No, 31711 Bainbrook Court does not offer parking.
Does 31711 Bainbrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31711 Bainbrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31711 Bainbrook Court have a pool?
Yes, 31711 Bainbrook Court has a pool.
Does 31711 Bainbrook Court have accessible units?
No, 31711 Bainbrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 31711 Bainbrook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 31711 Bainbrook Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31711 Bainbrook Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 31711 Bainbrook Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd
Westlake Village, CA 91361

Similar Pages

Westlake Village 1 BedroomsWestlake Village 2 Bedrooms
Westlake Village 3 BedroomsWestlake Village Apartments with Balconies
Westlake Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CASan Pasqual, CAPine Mountain Club, CASan Marino, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA
Florence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons