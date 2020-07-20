31711 Bainbrook Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit pool bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 4+2 pool home in quiet cul-de-sac in First Neighborhood - Remodeled 4+2 pool home in quiet cul-de-sac in First Neighborhood, Westlake Village. Walk past the succulent garden, enter a gated courtyard w/ dramatic fountain. Go through the glass door leading to entryway of this magnificent home. Features an abundance of light & open floorplan. Kitchen is completely updated w/ modern cabinetry, pull-out spice racks, built-in lazy Susan, granite countertops, breakfast bar counter area, customized backsplash, stainless appliances, & large picture window overlooking the backyard & sparkling pool. The fresh paint and wood floors extend throughout the house. Bedrooms feature horizontal blinds, mirrored closet doors & custom closet organizers. Guest bath is accented by striking claw-foot bathtub and rustic vanity. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan, walk-in closet & fully upgraded master bathroom. The living room has a gas fireplace, recessed lighting and dimmer light-switches. Outside, a sizeable backyard with refreshing pool & artistic waterfalls operated by smartphone technology, fruit trees, built-in firepit, patio with retractable cover and rich landscaping; includes BBQ, patio table/chairs and 2 chaise lounges. Ideally located in award winning schools, fine dining, shopping, entertainment, parks and recreation.



(RLNE4779675)