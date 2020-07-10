All apartments in Westlake Village
Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:35 AM

30896 Overfall Drive

30896 Overfall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30896 Overfall Drive, Westlake Village, CA 91362
Westlake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story ,4 Bed2.5 Bath house in the centrally located in the most desirable Westlake Canyon Oaks neighborhood. Recently interior upgrades include, New Mahogany front door, NEW BLINDS, NEW SHEER CURTAINS; stove; shower enclosure; shower doors; natural carpet and interior & exterior fresh paint. Granite counter in the kitchen & bathrooms. Large private back yard, great location with views of mountain, fruit trees. New awning in all bedroom windows as well as the patio door. New concretepatio and walkway. Just installed new wrought iron fence and timer; sprinkler and more...Secluded located away from sidewalk curb. 3 car garage with plenty of storage, close to shopping, freeway access, school and parks. Las Virgenes Unified School District and next to Oak Park School District. For Information call Mei Huang (818)653-2678 CADRE #01008295

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30896 Overfall Drive have any available units?
30896 Overfall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 30896 Overfall Drive have?
Some of 30896 Overfall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30896 Overfall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30896 Overfall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30896 Overfall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30896 Overfall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 30896 Overfall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30896 Overfall Drive offers parking.
Does 30896 Overfall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30896 Overfall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30896 Overfall Drive have a pool?
No, 30896 Overfall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30896 Overfall Drive have accessible units?
No, 30896 Overfall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30896 Overfall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30896 Overfall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30896 Overfall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30896 Overfall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

