30896 Overfall Drive

Beautiful 2 story ,4 Bed2.5 Bath house in the centrally located in the most desirable Westlake Canyon Oaks neighborhood. Recently interior upgrades include, New Mahogany front door, NEW BLINDS, NEW SHEER CURTAINS; stove; shower enclosure; shower doors; natural carpet and interior & exterior fresh paint. Granite counter in the kitchen & bathrooms. Large private back yard, great location with views of mountain, fruit trees. New awning in all bedroom windows as well as the patio door. New concretepatio and walkway. Just installed new wrought iron fence and timer; sprinkler and more...Secluded located away from sidewalk curb. 3 car garage with plenty of storage, close to shopping, freeway access, school and parks. Las Virgenes Unified School District and next to Oak Park School District. For Information call Mei Huang (818)653-2678 CADRE #01008295