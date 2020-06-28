30865 Cherbourg Court

Amenities

Welcome behind the gates of Renaissance located in Westlake Village! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac with great views of the park & no other property in front of you. As you walk into this 2 bed 2.5 bath dual master home notice the soaring ceilings, ample natural light, recessed lighting, & wood flooring. The kitchen is graced with tons of cabinet space, spacious countertops, & recessed lighting. Relax after a long day in your family room next to the cozy fireplace just in time for the fall season. Upstairs you will find the master retreats, one of which has dual vanities, a deep soak tub, & a huge walk-in closet. The other spacious master also has a full bath & walk-in closet. The loft upstairs is great for an office, study, or game area. Entertain family & friends in your private backyard which is graced with mature landscaping. Other features of the property include central a/c, fresh paint, newer water heater, washer/dryer hook-ups, & a 2-car garage with direct access. The Renaissance community includes a sparking pool & spa, playground for kids, picnic area, and access to Russell Ranch Park. Surrounded by award winning schools and walking distance to Costco, Smart and Final, Target, golfing, & fwy access. No Pets allowed.