Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

30865 Cherbourg Court

30865 Cherbourg Court · No Longer Available
Location

30865 Cherbourg Court, Westlake Village, CA 91362
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome behind the gates of Renaissance located in Westlake Village! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac with great views of the park & no other property in front of you. As you walk into this 2 bed 2.5 bath dual master home notice the soaring ceilings, ample natural light, recessed lighting, & wood flooring. The kitchen is graced with tons of cabinet space, spacious countertops, & recessed lighting. Relax after a long day in your family room next to the cozy fireplace just in time for the fall season. Upstairs you will find the master retreats, one of which has dual vanities, a deep soak tub, & a huge walk-in closet. The other spacious master also has a full bath & walk-in closet. The loft upstairs is great for an office, study, or game area. Entertain family & friends in your private backyard which is graced with mature landscaping. Other features of the property include central a/c, fresh paint, newer water heater, washer/dryer hook-ups, & a 2-car garage with direct access. The Renaissance community includes a sparking pool & spa, playground for kids, picnic area, and access to Russell Ranch Park. Surrounded by award winning schools and walking distance to Costco, Smart and Final, Target, golfing, & fwy access. No Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30865 Cherbourg Court have any available units?
30865 Cherbourg Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 30865 Cherbourg Court have?
Some of 30865 Cherbourg Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30865 Cherbourg Court currently offering any rent specials?
30865 Cherbourg Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30865 Cherbourg Court pet-friendly?
No, 30865 Cherbourg Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 30865 Cherbourg Court offer parking?
Yes, 30865 Cherbourg Court offers parking.
Does 30865 Cherbourg Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30865 Cherbourg Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30865 Cherbourg Court have a pool?
Yes, 30865 Cherbourg Court has a pool.
Does 30865 Cherbourg Court have accessible units?
No, 30865 Cherbourg Court does not have accessible units.
Does 30865 Cherbourg Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30865 Cherbourg Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 30865 Cherbourg Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30865 Cherbourg Court has units with air conditioning.
