All apartments in Westlake Village
Find more places like 30863 Orleans Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westlake Village, CA
/
30863 Orleans Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30863 Orleans Court

30863 Orleans Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westlake Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

30863 Orleans Ct, Westlake Village, CA 91362
Westlake Village

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Great cul-de-sac location in the gated community of The Renaissance Community of WLV. Newer granite counters in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator included without warranty. Dual pane windows and wood blinds. Living room is highlighted by high ceilings, fireplace and recessed lighting. Db door entry to MBR, walk-in closet. Loft area is the size of a bedroom without a closet. Light and bright. One of the largest backyards in the development. Community pool/spa andplayground . Walking distance to park, shopping and restaurants. Award winning Las Virgines School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30863 Orleans Court have any available units?
30863 Orleans Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 30863 Orleans Court have?
Some of 30863 Orleans Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30863 Orleans Court currently offering any rent specials?
30863 Orleans Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30863 Orleans Court pet-friendly?
No, 30863 Orleans Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 30863 Orleans Court offer parking?
Yes, 30863 Orleans Court does offer parking.
Does 30863 Orleans Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30863 Orleans Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30863 Orleans Court have a pool?
Yes, 30863 Orleans Court has a pool.
Does 30863 Orleans Court have accessible units?
No, 30863 Orleans Court does not have accessible units.
Does 30863 Orleans Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30863 Orleans Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 30863 Orleans Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 30863 Orleans Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd
Westlake Village, CA 91361

Similar Pages

Westlake Village 1 BedroomsWestlake Village 2 Bedrooms
Westlake Village 3 BedroomsWestlake Village Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Westlake Village Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons