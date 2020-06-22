30863 Orleans Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Great cul-de-sac location in the gated community of The Renaissance Community of WLV. Newer granite counters in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator included without warranty. Dual pane windows and wood blinds. Living room is highlighted by high ceilings, fireplace and recessed lighting. Db door entry to MBR, walk-in closet. Loft area is the size of a bedroom without a closet. Light and bright. One of the largest backyards in the development. Community pool/spa andplayground . Walking distance to park, shopping and restaurants. Award winning Las Virgines School District.