194 Little John Lane
Last updated May 23 2019 at 5:56 PM

194 Little John Lane

194 Little John Lane · No Longer Available
Location

194 Little John Lane, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
A private tranquil solid home nestled in nature facing the Santa Monica mountains surrounded by wild life and birds. These are special, the best value real estate in Westlake Village. Good neighbors, quiet, clean, safe gated community with Pool and clubhouse. Home is in excellent condition, extremely low maintenance. Manufactured homes are well built to last. Only 20 years young built in 1997! It's a privilege to live here.

Best place to live close to LA but not in it. Super quiet like being in a forest. Hiking trails right outside the back yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Little John Lane have any available units?
194 Little John Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
Is 194 Little John Lane currently offering any rent specials?
194 Little John Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Little John Lane pet-friendly?
No, 194 Little John Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 194 Little John Lane offer parking?
No, 194 Little John Lane does not offer parking.
Does 194 Little John Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 Little John Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Little John Lane have a pool?
Yes, 194 Little John Lane has a pool.
Does 194 Little John Lane have accessible units?
No, 194 Little John Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Little John Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 Little John Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 Little John Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 Little John Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
