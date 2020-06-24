194 Little John Lane

Amenities

pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool

A private tranquil solid home nestled in nature facing the Santa Monica mountains surrounded by wild life and birds. These are special, the best value real estate in Westlake Village. Good neighbors, quiet, clean, safe gated community with Pool and clubhouse. Home is in excellent condition, extremely low maintenance. Manufactured homes are well built to last. Only 20 years young built in 1997! It's a privilege to live here.



Best place to live close to LA but not in it. Super quiet like being in a forest. Hiking trails right outside the back yard!