32041 Waterside Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court volleyball court

The single story Lakeshore home you have been waiting for! Light and bright with neutral colors thru out. Beautiful remodel. Newer laminate floors, cabinets, lighting, new doors, windows, front door. Granite counters in remodeled kitchen with fridge and range. Washer/dryer. HDMI wired, security system, Led cans, newer paint in and out, 4 ton HVAC. Great floor plan in a fabulous community. Enjoy the three community pools, private boat docks, sandy beaches, paddle tennis and volleyball court, wonderful greenbelts and walking trails. Close to fine dining, shopping, the park, walking, biking and hiking trails. Award winning Las Virgenes Schools.