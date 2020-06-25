All apartments in Westlake Village
Find more places like 32041 Waterside Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westlake Village, CA
/
32041 Waterside Lane
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

32041 Waterside Lane

32041 Waterside Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westlake Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

32041 Waterside Lane, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
The single story Lakeshore home you have been waiting for! Light and bright with neutral colors thru out. Beautiful remodel. Newer laminate floors, cabinets, lighting, new doors, windows, front door. Granite counters in remodeled kitchen with fridge and range. Washer/dryer. HDMI wired, security system, Led cans, newer paint in and out, 4 ton HVAC. Great floor plan in a fabulous community. Enjoy the three community pools, private boat docks, sandy beaches, paddle tennis and volleyball court, wonderful greenbelts and walking trails. Close to fine dining, shopping, the park, walking, biking and hiking trails. Award winning Las Virgenes Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32041 Waterside Lane have any available units?
32041 Waterside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 32041 Waterside Lane have?
Some of 32041 Waterside Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32041 Waterside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
32041 Waterside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32041 Waterside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 32041 Waterside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 32041 Waterside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 32041 Waterside Lane offers parking.
Does 32041 Waterside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32041 Waterside Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32041 Waterside Lane have a pool?
Yes, 32041 Waterside Lane has a pool.
Does 32041 Waterside Lane have accessible units?
No, 32041 Waterside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 32041 Waterside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32041 Waterside Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 32041 Waterside Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32041 Waterside Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd
Westlake Village, CA 91361

Similar Pages

Westlake Village 1 BedroomsWestlake Village 2 Bedrooms
Westlake Village 3 BedroomsWestlake Village Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Westlake Village Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons