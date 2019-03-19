6316 Broadway Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Enjoy this beautifully updated Whittier home, close to all that this amazing hometown has to offer.Enter your new 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home & enjoy the elegant natural almond colored laminate wood flooring throughout.Open floor plan w/plenty of natural light entering & brightening most of the home w/newer dual pane windows throughout. Set up your entertainment center in the living room or relax in front of the cozy fireplace nestled in the master bedroom.Each bedroom has been newly painted w/newer light fixtures & spacious closets.Galley kitchen w/new modern cabinetry & beautiful granite counter tops.Exit your kitchen & find a spacious covered patio set up for you to enjoy your early morning coffee.Laundry area conveniently located in the garage.Alley access! Spacious drought tolerant front & backyard to enjoy a late summer BBQ or create the garden oasis you had always dreamed of.Minutes from everything Whittier has to offer incl the award winning Whittier Greenway trail, connecting you to the local/regional bus system & to plenty of hiking & biking opportunities. Seconds from the plethora of shops & other businesses along Whittier Blvd. Short distance to Uptown Whittier & Whittier High School/College. Amazing "Walk Score of 79." This home is only available for lease through the "Lease with a Right to Purchase Program." Please call Jennifer TODAY for more details about this special program and to view this beautiful home (310) 346-7851!