All apartments in West Whittier-Los Nietos
Find more places like 6316 Broadway Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
/
6316 Broadway Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6316 Broadway Avenue

6316 Broadway Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6316 Broadway Ave, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA 90601
West Whittier-Los Nietos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy this beautifully updated Whittier home, close to all that this amazing hometown has to offer.Enter your new 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home & enjoy the elegant natural almond colored laminate wood flooring throughout.Open floor plan w/plenty of natural light entering & brightening most of the home w/newer dual pane windows throughout. Set up your entertainment center in the living room or relax in front of the cozy fireplace nestled in the master bedroom.Each bedroom has been newly painted w/newer light fixtures & spacious closets.Galley kitchen w/new modern cabinetry & beautiful granite counter tops.Exit your kitchen & find a spacious covered patio set up for you to enjoy your early morning coffee.Laundry area conveniently located in the garage.Alley access! Spacious drought tolerant front & backyard to enjoy a late summer BBQ or create the garden oasis you had always dreamed of.Minutes from everything Whittier has to offer incl the award winning Whittier Greenway trail, connecting you to the local/regional bus system & to plenty of hiking & biking opportunities. Seconds from the plethora of shops & other businesses along Whittier Blvd. Short distance to Uptown Whittier & Whittier High School/College. Amazing "Walk Score of 79." This home is only available for lease through the "Lease with a Right to Purchase Program." Please call Jennifer TODAY for more details about this special program and to view this beautiful home (310) 346-7851!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 Broadway Avenue have any available units?
6316 Broadway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA.
What amenities does 6316 Broadway Avenue have?
Some of 6316 Broadway Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 Broadway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6316 Broadway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 Broadway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6316 Broadway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Whittier-Los Nietos.
Does 6316 Broadway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6316 Broadway Avenue offers parking.
Does 6316 Broadway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6316 Broadway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 Broadway Avenue have a pool?
No, 6316 Broadway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6316 Broadway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6316 Broadway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 Broadway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6316 Broadway Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6316 Broadway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6316 Broadway Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAPico Rivera, CAWhittier, CASanta Fe Springs, CADowney, CASouth Whittier, CANorwalk, CA
Monterey Park, CALa Mirada, CAEast Los Angeles, CAHacienda Heights, CAEl Monte, CABellflower, CABuena Park, CAAlhambra, CAParamount, CACerritos, CABaldwin Park, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles