3 bedroom apartments
88 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Sacramento, CA
Lighthouse
1 Unit Available
874 Lighthouse Drive
874 Lighthouse Drive, West Sacramento, CA
874 Lighthouse Dr - West Sacramento Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 SF: 2200 Garage: 2 Rent: $2,195 Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities Pets: No pets Landscape Maintenance: Owner pays for yard maintenance Appliances: Washer/dryer/refrigerator
Southport
1 Unit Available
4002 Martis Street
4002 Martis Street, West Sacramento, CA
Showing June 11, 2020, at 12:30 PM
Bryte
1 Unit Available
804 Kegle Drive
804 Kegle Drive, West Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1134 sqft
No Pets Allowed. *Showing June 11, 2020, at 1:00PM*
Southport
1 Unit Available
3958 Martis Street
3958 Martis Street, West Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2498 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 home in the Bridgeway Lakes community in West Sacramento. Conveniently located within minutes of shopping centers, parks, and schools! * Showing June 11, 2020, at 12:00 PM* Pets are negotiable/Pet deposit required ($500)
Results within 1 mile of West Sacramento
Downtown Sacramento
22 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1211 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Greenhaven
9 Units Available
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
South Land Park
1 Unit Available
1138 Westlynn Way
1138 Westlynn Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1524 sqft
Newly Updated 3 Bed/2 Bath Duplex in Beautiful Neighborhood - Spectacular 3 Bed, 2 Bath with 1,524 sq ft of living space offers fresh paint, brand new dual pane windows, luxury flooring, a private garage and much more.
Greenhaven
1 Unit Available
53 Rio Viale Court
53 Rio Viale Court, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1688 sqft
Newly Built Riverside Terrace 3 bed/3 bath Home - This newly built, beautiful, bright, and light 3 bedroom / 2.
South Land Park
1 Unit Available
4308 EUCLID AVENUE
4308 Euclid Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1903 sqft
SOUTH LAND PARK HOME - Freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in a beautiful South Land Park neighborhood. Quiet surroundings. Close to retail and grocery shopping, parks, schools, and transportation in established neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of West Sacramento
Natomas Park
7 Units Available
McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1272 sqft
Located in a charming neighborhood. Each home offers contemporary finishes, lots of closet space, and modern appliances. Outdoor courtyard for gatherings, volleyball court, and a pool. Elegant living areas.
South Natomas
11 Units Available
The Creek at 2645
2645 Stonecreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1043 sqft
The Creek at 2645 is an affordable, beautiful community with spacious floor plans and newly renovated units. Close to Golden 1 Center, amenities include refrigerators, ranges, ovens and dishwashers.
Metro Center
8 Units Available
Larkspur Woods
2900 Weald Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1290 sqft
Situated between I-80 and I-5. Modern apartments with stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and range. Granite counters and patio/balcony. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a basketball court.
Sundance Lake
9 Units Available
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1322 sqft
Near downtown Sacramento. Italian-inspired apartment community on landscaped grounds with a fountain and mosaic courtyard. Every apartment includes a private patio, balcony or deck. Property features a media room, swimming pool, business center and gym.
Natomas Park
1 Unit Available
Natomas Park
1850 Club Center Dr, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1271 sqft
A great location. Spacious floor plans. And an amenities package built to impress. Our Sacramento, California, community is proud to offer a lineup of impressive extras.
Midtown
227 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
1326 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for MidTown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
East Sacramento
34 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,493
1394 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
3950 T Street
3950 T Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1491 sqft
This home is located in the classic tree-lined Elmhurst neighborhood, approximately 1491 square feet with a living room, dining area, office space, loft, carpet, hardwood floors, oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laundry room w/ hook-ups, heating,
Regency Park
1 Unit Available
580 Natalino Cir
580 Natalino Circle, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1635 sqft
Impeccable Newer Natomas Home in Great Location - This amazing and spacious 1635 sq. ft. home offers three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two-car garage.
Sundance Lake
1 Unit Available
250 Penhow Cir
250 Penhow Circle, Sacramento, CA
Beautiful Large/Newer Home Development, Natomas - Property Id: 297508 Available 3D Property Tour at: https://my.matterport.
Gateway West
1 Unit Available
2958 Frigate Bird Drive
2958 Frigatebird Drive, Sacramento, CA
2958 Frigate Bird Drive Sacramento CA 95834 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath-Approx 2210 square foot home. 2 Living room areas plus fireplace.
Westlake
1 Unit Available
390 Lanfranco Circle
390 Lanfranco Circle, Sacramento, CA
COMING SOON - Beautiful Home in Gated Community! - ( Available June 1st) - * Luxury 4bdr/3.5bath Home 2700+ sq ft home in Gated Westlake Community. Available June 1st!!! - This property offers access to Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Bike Trails & Parks.
Westlake
1 Unit Available
200 Candela Cir.
200 Candela Circle, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1715 sqft
Newer 3 Bedroom Home - Move In Ready! - This is a two story newer home featuring three bedrooms, two and a half bath and a two car garage. The home has carpet throughout, granite countertops, fresh paint, and a large master suite.
Sundance Lake
1 Unit Available
3354 Beretania Way
3354 Beretania Way, Sacramento, CA
3354 Beretania Way Available 06/15/20 One Of A Kind - North Natomas 5/4 with FULL In-law Quarters (PLEASE READ ENTIRE AD BEFORE CALLING AGENT FOR A VIEWING) - PLEASE READ THIS ENTIRE AD PRIOR TO REQUESTING A VIEWING OF THIS ONE OF A KIND BEAUTY!
