Apartment List
/
CA
/
west sacramento
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 PM

88 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Sacramento, CA

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Lighthouse
1 Unit Available
874 Lighthouse Drive
874 Lighthouse Drive, West Sacramento, CA
874 Lighthouse Dr - West Sacramento Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 SF: 2200 Garage: 2 Rent: $2,195 Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities Pets: No pets Landscape Maintenance: Owner pays for yard maintenance Appliances: Washer/dryer/refrigerator

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Southport
1 Unit Available
4002 Martis Street
4002 Martis Street, West Sacramento, CA
Showing June 11, 2020, at 12:30 PM

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Bryte
1 Unit Available
804 Kegle Drive
804 Kegle Drive, West Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1134 sqft
No Pets Allowed. *Showing June 11, 2020, at 1:00PM*

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Southport
1 Unit Available
3958 Martis Street
3958 Martis Street, West Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2498 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 home in the Bridgeway Lakes community in West Sacramento. Conveniently located within minutes of shopping centers, parks, and schools! * Showing June 11, 2020, at 12:00 PM* Pets are negotiable/Pet deposit required ($500)
Results within 1 mile of West Sacramento
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Sacramento
22 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1211 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Greenhaven
9 Units Available
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Land Park
1 Unit Available
1138 Westlynn Way
1138 Westlynn Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1524 sqft
Newly Updated 3 Bed/2 Bath Duplex in Beautiful Neighborhood - Spectacular 3 Bed, 2 Bath with 1,524 sq ft of living space offers fresh paint, brand new dual pane windows, luxury flooring, a private garage and much more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenhaven
1 Unit Available
53 Rio Viale Court
53 Rio Viale Court, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1688 sqft
Newly Built Riverside Terrace 3 bed/3 bath Home - This newly built, beautiful, bright, and light 3 bedroom / 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Land Park
1 Unit Available
4308 EUCLID AVENUE
4308 Euclid Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1903 sqft
SOUTH LAND PARK HOME - Freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in a beautiful South Land Park neighborhood. Quiet surroundings. Close to retail and grocery shopping, parks, schools, and transportation in established neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of West Sacramento
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Natomas Park
7 Units Available
McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1272 sqft
Located in a charming neighborhood. Each home offers contemporary finishes, lots of closet space, and modern appliances. Outdoor courtyard for gatherings, volleyball court, and a pool. Elegant living areas.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Natomas
11 Units Available
The Creek at 2645
2645 Stonecreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1043 sqft
The Creek at 2645 is an affordable, beautiful community with spacious floor plans and newly renovated units. Close to Golden 1 Center, amenities include refrigerators, ranges, ovens and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Metro Center
8 Units Available
Larkspur Woods
2900 Weald Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1290 sqft
Situated between I-80 and I-5. Modern apartments with stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and range. Granite counters and patio/balcony. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sundance Lake
9 Units Available
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1322 sqft
Near downtown Sacramento. Italian-inspired apartment community on landscaped grounds with a fountain and mosaic courtyard. Every apartment includes a private patio, balcony or deck. Property features a media room, swimming pool, business center and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Natomas Park
1 Unit Available
Natomas Park
1850 Club Center Dr, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1271 sqft
A great location. Spacious floor plans. And an amenities package built to impress. Our Sacramento, California, community is proud to offer a lineup of impressive extras.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Midtown
227 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
1326 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for MidTown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Sacramento
34 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,493
1394 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
3950 T Street
3950 T Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1491 sqft
This home is located in the classic tree-lined Elmhurst neighborhood, approximately 1491 square feet with a living room, dining area, office space, loft, carpet, hardwood floors, oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laundry room w/ hook-ups, heating,

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Regency Park
1 Unit Available
580 Natalino Cir
580 Natalino Circle, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1635 sqft
Impeccable Newer Natomas Home in Great Location - This amazing and spacious 1635 sq. ft. home offers three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two-car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sundance Lake
1 Unit Available
250 Penhow Cir
250 Penhow Circle, Sacramento, CA
Beautiful Large/Newer Home Development, Natomas - Property Id: 297508 Available 3D Property Tour at: https://my.matterport.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gateway West
1 Unit Available
2958 Frigate Bird Drive
2958 Frigatebird Drive, Sacramento, CA
2958 Frigate Bird Drive Sacramento CA 95834 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath-Approx 2210 square foot home. 2 Living room areas plus fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
390 Lanfranco Circle
390 Lanfranco Circle, Sacramento, CA
COMING SOON - Beautiful Home in Gated Community! - ( Available June 1st) - * Luxury 4bdr/3.5bath Home 2700+ sq ft home in Gated Westlake Community. Available June 1st!!! - This property offers access to Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Bike Trails & Parks.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
200 Candela Cir.
200 Candela Circle, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1715 sqft
Newer 3 Bedroom Home - Move In Ready! - This is a two story newer home featuring three bedrooms, two and a half bath and a two car garage. The home has carpet throughout, granite countertops, fresh paint, and a large master suite.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sundance Lake
1 Unit Available
3354 Beretania Way
3354 Beretania Way, Sacramento, CA
3354 Beretania Way Available 06/15/20 One Of A Kind - North Natomas 5/4 with FULL In-law Quarters (PLEASE READ ENTIRE AD BEFORE CALLING AGENT FOR A VIEWING) - PLEASE READ THIS ENTIRE AD PRIOR TO REQUESTING A VIEWING OF THIS ONE OF A KIND BEAUTY!

Similar Pages

West Sacramento 1 BedroomsWest Sacramento 2 BedroomsWest Sacramento 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Sacramento 3 BedroomsWest Sacramento Accessible ApartmentsWest Sacramento Apartments with Balcony
West Sacramento Apartments with GarageWest Sacramento Apartments with GymWest Sacramento Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Sacramento Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Sacramento Apartments with ParkingWest Sacramento Apartments with Pool
West Sacramento Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Sacramento Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Sacramento Furnished ApartmentsWest Sacramento Pet Friendly PlacesWest Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CA
Davis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CADanville, CAManteca, CA
American Canyon, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
Los Medanos CollegeUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City College