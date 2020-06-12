/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
75 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in West Sacramento, CA
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1031 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents demonstration kitchen, saltwater pool and lush outdoor spaces. Units have plank flooring, laundry and ample storage. Great location, close to the Sacramento and I-5.
Triangle
891 Graphite Lane
891 Graphite Lane, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1222 sqft
Premium Ironworks Loft Home for Rent - Stunning two-story loft home for rent in desirable Ironworks neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of West Sacramento
Natomas Corporate Center
River Terrace Apartment Homes
2593 Millcreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
845 sqft
This community is just minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Incredible views. On-site racquetball, volleyball, fitness center, two pools and two hydrating spas. Upscale interiors with luxury appliances.
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Downtown Sacramento
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Greenhaven
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
978 sqft
Sutter Green is a new luxury apartment community located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento California.
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1011 sqft
Located on the beautiful Natomas Oaks Park just minutes from the Sacramento River. Nearby shuttle to downtown. Paddle boats, 24-hour gym and two pools. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
South Natomas
The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
847 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-5. Units include extra storage, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, tennis court, pool, playground, hot tub, and on-site laundry.
Metro Center
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
Downtown Sacramento
Bridgeway Towers
500 N St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.
South Land Park
5990 Wymore Way
5990 Wymore Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1405 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/qaExqBTIGew This is an unfurnished 1,405 Sq. ft. single-level residence in a triplex. New carpet and linoleum flooring, vertical blinds, and modern light fixtures just installed.
Upper Land Park
480 Lug Ln
480 Lug Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1009 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Trendy Condo located in The Mills at Broadway - Property Id: 287638 Fabulous 2 story town home with 1 car garage.
Southside Park
1922 4th St
1922 4th Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1108 sqft
Downtown Victorian 1922 4th Street 95811 2Bd 2Ba + Den - Beautiful Downtown Victorian Home.2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Plus Den. Central Heat and Air, and Fireplace. Nicely Updated with New Interior Paint.
Downtown Sacramento
500 N St
500 N Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.
Results within 5 miles of West Sacramento
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1103 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.
Midtown
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1082 sqft
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Land Park
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
RP Sports Compex
Miramonte and Trovas Apartments
4850 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1024 sqft
Luxurious apartments with custom cabinetry, soaking tubs, detached garages and granite countertops. Located close to Old Sacramento, Sacramento River and the airport. Community features a pool and media room.
Natomas Crossing
Alira
4100 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1126 sqft
Whether you’re relaxing at the heated saltwater pool or spa, planting seeds in the community garden or sharing the views from the rooftop deck, you’ll experience the delights of this modern retreat in North Natomas.
Natomas Crossing
Granite Point
4500 Truxel Rd, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1039 sqft
Convenient location, close to I-5. Residents enjoy units with extra storage, dishwasher, air conditioning, laundry and walk-in closets. Luxurious community includes pool, yoga, parking and hot tub.
South Natomas
The Creek at 2645
2645 Stonecreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
The Creek at 2645 is an affordable, beautiful community with spacious floor plans and newly renovated units. Close to Golden 1 Center, amenities include refrigerators, ranges, ovens and dishwashers.
East Sacramento
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
