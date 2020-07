23314 Sesame Street, #17C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

UPGRADED 1 BEDROOM CONDO w/ SPACIOUS LIVING AREA, DINING AREA, & BEDROOM IN GATED COMMUNITY!! CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPS & RESTAURANTS!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION

* 1BR/1BA

* Extremely Bright & Airy Living Area w/Slider to Patio

* Open Kitchen w/ New Granite Countertops, New Range & Dishwasher

* Dining Area

* New Vinyl Flooring Throughout, Carpet in Bedrooms

* Private Patio w/ Garden

* Full Bathroom

* Vinyl Flooring in Bath

* 2 Swimming Pools, Spa, & Clubhouse

* Coin Laundry On Site

* Assigned 1-Car Parking w/ Storage

* Water, Trash, & Gardener Pd; Tenant Pays Gas & Electric

* No Smoking Please



***AVAILABLE NOW****



***SHOWN BY APPT ONLY***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2943403)