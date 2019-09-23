All apartments in West Carson
1214 Milton Street
Last updated September 23 2019 at 10:09 PM

1214 Milton Street

1214 Milton St · No Longer Available
West Carson
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Location

1214 Milton St, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large two bedroom, one bath private house in a great Harbor Gateway location now available to rent! This unit sits on a gated property with 1 other building. It comes with a porch area that is great for BBQ's with guests and family. The unit features tile throughout, while the bedrooms have carpeting. The master bedroom is large enough for any bed, has windows, and a big closet. The bathroom was recently renovated with granite and new porcelain. The kitchen has big cabinets and plenty of counter space and comes with an oven/range. There is even an extra room for laundry that has washer and dryer hookups. Two parking spaces are available in the driveway. This unit is also PET FRIENDLY with $600 pet deposit. So call or email today to set an appointment!

This home is located in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, bordering Torrance, Carson, Gardena, and convenient to the 405 and 110 freeways. Public transportation is also close by. There are many businesses within a few minutes drive such as Wal Mart, Costco, the Alpine Village Shopping Center, Burger Hut, and more.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=H5XZcqbFHhK&brand=0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Milton Street have any available units?
1214 Milton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1214 Milton Street have?
Some of 1214 Milton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Milton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Milton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Milton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 Milton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1214 Milton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Milton Street offers parking.
Does 1214 Milton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Milton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Milton Street have a pool?
No, 1214 Milton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Milton Street have accessible units?
No, 1214 Milton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Milton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Milton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Milton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Milton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
