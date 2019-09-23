1214 Milton Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large two bedroom, one bath private house in a great Harbor Gateway location now available to rent! This unit sits on a gated property with 1 other building. It comes with a porch area that is great for BBQ's with guests and family. The unit features tile throughout, while the bedrooms have carpeting. The master bedroom is large enough for any bed, has windows, and a big closet. The bathroom was recently renovated with granite and new porcelain. The kitchen has big cabinets and plenty of counter space and comes with an oven/range. There is even an extra room for laundry that has washer and dryer hookups. Two parking spaces are available in the driveway. This unit is also PET FRIENDLY with $600 pet deposit. So call or email today to set an appointment!



This home is located in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, bordering Torrance, Carson, Gardena, and convenient to the 405 and 110 freeways. Public transportation is also close by. There are many businesses within a few minutes drive such as Wal Mart, Costco, the Alpine Village Shopping Center, Burger Hut, and more.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=H5XZcqbFHhK&brand=0