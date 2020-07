Amenities

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Torrance P.O. Large open living, kitchen, dining area upon entry. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. Comes complete with all appliances. Large bedroom. Newly modeled bathroom. Great complex with many amenities including: onsite laundry, gym, pool, barbecue locations, etc. If youd like to set an appointment or if you have any questions you can reach us at 310-941-6676.



