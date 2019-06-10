1121 Gian Drive

Amenities

GREAT opportunity for a good family to rent a spacious, clean, detached townhouse in Torrance! Part of a small, quiet, gated community, and centrally located to award-winning schools, shopping, dining, and medical. The 110 freeway is just a few minutes away, making downtown Los Angeles easily accessible. This home is 1,763 sqft with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, and also has a 429 sqft bonus room, perfect for family and entertainment. The upstairs full bathroom and downstairs half-bath have both been impeccably remodeled. Updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout the home, and an oversized two-car garage with laundry inside. NO pets - HOA covers trash, front yard landscaping, pool amenities, exterior insurance - Tenant responsible for electric and water.