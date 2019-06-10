All apartments in West Carson
1121 Gian Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

1121 Gian Drive

1121 Gian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Gian Drive, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
GREAT opportunity for a good family to rent a spacious, clean, detached townhouse in Torrance! Part of a small, quiet, gated community, and centrally located to award-winning schools, shopping, dining, and medical. The 110 freeway is just a few minutes away, making downtown Los Angeles easily accessible. This home is 1,763 sqft with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, and also has a 429 sqft bonus room, perfect for family and entertainment. The upstairs full bathroom and downstairs half-bath have both been impeccably remodeled. Updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout the home, and an oversized two-car garage with laundry inside. NO pets - HOA covers trash, front yard landscaping, pool amenities, exterior insurance - Tenant responsible for electric and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Gian Drive have any available units?
1121 Gian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1121 Gian Drive have?
Some of 1121 Gian Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Gian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Gian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Gian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Gian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Carson.
Does 1121 Gian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Gian Drive offers parking.
Does 1121 Gian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Gian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Gian Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Gian Drive has a pool.
Does 1121 Gian Drive have accessible units?
No, 1121 Gian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Gian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Gian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Gian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Gian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
