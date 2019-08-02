1103 W Fiat Street

Amenities

Nestled in a tranquil neighborhood in Torrance, this 3 bed/3 bath, 1800 sqft single-family home is move-in ready. Recently remodeled, you’ll enjoy the perfect setting for both relaxing and entertaining. Beautiful wood-like floors and plenty of natural light flow throughout the home’s open, airy layout. Enjoy gatherings in your generously-sized living room, with an attached dining area complete with a breakfast bar. The kitchen will inspire your inner chef with its granite counter tops, ample cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, range, and refrigerator). Down the hall, you will find everything you need for comfortable living: a master bedroom complete with ensuite; 2 bedrooms, each with sliding glass doors leading to a lovely garden patch; a 4th room (with not closet), perfect for an office; a laundry room; and a bonus family room. The detached 2-car garage is insulated and includes large mirrors, perfect for an at-home gym. Your vast driveway is gated and can fit approx. 5-6 cars. Conveniently located next to restaurants, parks, schools, and the Harbor Freeway, don’t miss your opportunity to live in this wonderful Torrance home!