All apartments in Walnut
Find more places like 952 N Bridle Path Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
952 N Bridle Path Lane
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

952 N Bridle Path Lane

952 North Bridle Path Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

952 North Bridle Path Lane, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to Bridle Path!. Located in a beautiful, quiet neighborhood close to the very desirable Walnut Valley Unified School District. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with 2730 sq. ft. of living space. Features include lovely upgraded wood flooring throughout the home. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. The backyard is one for the record books! What a beautiful fenced/gated swimming area with outdoor kitchen and entertainment center. Indoor laundry (washer/dryer included) four bedrooms means there is room for the whole family! This home has a 3 car garage and large driveway for lots of parking. Don't hesitate! This home will rent fast!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified
UTILITIES:The electricity bill will remain in the owners name. Tenant will be billed $150.00 monthly for solar usage.Tenant responsible for remainder of rental utilities.
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit pics with application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 N Bridle Path Lane have any available units?
952 N Bridle Path Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 952 N Bridle Path Lane have?
Some of 952 N Bridle Path Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 N Bridle Path Lane currently offering any rent specials?
952 N Bridle Path Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 N Bridle Path Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 952 N Bridle Path Lane is pet friendly.
Does 952 N Bridle Path Lane offer parking?
Yes, 952 N Bridle Path Lane offers parking.
Does 952 N Bridle Path Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 952 N Bridle Path Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 N Bridle Path Lane have a pool?
Yes, 952 N Bridle Path Lane has a pool.
Does 952 N Bridle Path Lane have accessible units?
No, 952 N Bridle Path Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 952 N Bridle Path Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 952 N Bridle Path Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 952 N Bridle Path Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 952 N Bridle Path Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walnut 1 BedroomsWalnut 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Apartments with ParkingWalnut Apartments with Pools
Walnut Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut CreekRossmoor
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles