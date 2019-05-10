952 N Bridle Path Lane

Amenities

Welcome home to Bridle Path!. Located in a beautiful, quiet neighborhood close to the very desirable Walnut Valley Unified School District. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with 2730 sq. ft. of living space. Features include lovely upgraded wood flooring throughout the home. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. The backyard is one for the record books! What a beautiful fenced/gated swimming area with outdoor kitchen and entertainment center. Indoor laundry (washer/dryer included) four bedrooms means there is room for the whole family! This home has a 3 car garage and large driveway for lots of parking. Don't hesitate! This home will rent fast!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified

UTILITIES:The electricity bill will remain in the owners name. Tenant will be billed $150.00 monthly for solar usage.Tenant responsible for remainder of rental utilities.

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit pics with application