2 story house located at Snow creek. it has excellent school district. close to Walnut High School. quiet neighborhood. it features high ceiling and master bedrooms downstairs with fantastic view and beautiful backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 Winding Brook Lane have any available units?
807 Winding Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
Is 807 Winding Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
807 Winding Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.