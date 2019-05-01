All apartments in Walnut
807 Winding Brook Lane
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:43 AM

807 Winding Brook Lane

807 Winding Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

807 Winding Brook Lane, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 story house located at Snow creek. it has excellent school district. close to Walnut High School. quiet neighborhood. it features high ceiling and master bedrooms downstairs with fantastic view and beautiful backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

