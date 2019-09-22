717 Janice Lane

Amenities

Great neighborhood, Cut-de-sac, & CharmingTwo Story, Four Bedroom, 2/1/2 Bath Home With Great, Central Location In The Beautiful City of Walnut! Open Living Room With Off Kitchen, Light And Bright Kitchen, Spacious Family Room, Two Car Attached Garage With Direct Access. Plenty of room for your vehicles and things The gated side yard provides additional space for RV, boat or more toys. Backyard-Great For Summer Barbeques With Family And Friends! Don’t Miss This Fantastic Opportunity In Walnut!