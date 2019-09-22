All apartments in Walnut
717 Janice Lane
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:26 AM

717 Janice Lane

717 Janice Lane · No Longer Available
Location

717 Janice Lane, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great neighborhood, Cut-de-sac, & CharmingTwo Story, Four Bedroom, 2/1/2 Bath Home With Great, Central Location In The Beautiful City of Walnut! Open Living Room With Off Kitchen, Light And Bright Kitchen, Spacious Family Room, Two Car Attached Garage With Direct Access. Plenty of room for your vehicles and things The gated side yard provides additional space for RV, boat or more toys. Backyard-Great For Summer Barbeques With Family And Friends! Don’t Miss This Fantastic Opportunity In Walnut!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Janice Lane have any available units?
717 Janice Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
Is 717 Janice Lane currently offering any rent specials?
717 Janice Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Janice Lane pet-friendly?
No, 717 Janice Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 717 Janice Lane offer parking?
Yes, 717 Janice Lane offers parking.
Does 717 Janice Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Janice Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Janice Lane have a pool?
No, 717 Janice Lane does not have a pool.
Does 717 Janice Lane have accessible units?
No, 717 Janice Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Janice Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Janice Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Janice Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Janice Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
