715 Iron Horse Road

Home Sweet Home!!!Great two story single family home conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood near the corner of La Puente Rd and Lemon Ave. Great Walnut school district, walk distance to elementary, junior high and Walnut high school. Near restaurants, banks, post office, markets and minutes from the 60FWY and the LA Fitness and other daily conveniences. Center AC and heating, Front lawn and large backyard. Attached three car garage adds to the convenience and offers extra storage area. Landlord does not allow pets or smoking. Proof of income and good credit required. Landlord requires 2x monthly $3000 rent income and $4500 security deposit.