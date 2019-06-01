All apartments in Walnut
715 Iron Horse Road
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:53 PM

715 Iron Horse Road

715 Iron Horse Rd · No Longer Available
Location

715 Iron Horse Rd, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
pet friendly
Home Sweet Home!!!Great two story single family home conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood near the corner of La Puente Rd and Lemon Ave. Great Walnut school district, walk distance to elementary, junior high and Walnut high school. Near restaurants, banks, post office, markets and minutes from the 60FWY and the LA Fitness and other daily conveniences. Center AC and heating, Front lawn and large backyard. Attached three car garage adds to the convenience and offers extra storage area. Landlord does not allow pets or smoking. Proof of income and good credit required. Landlord requires 2x monthly $3000 rent income and $4500 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Iron Horse Road have any available units?
715 Iron Horse Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 715 Iron Horse Road have?
Some of 715 Iron Horse Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Iron Horse Road currently offering any rent specials?
715 Iron Horse Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Iron Horse Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Iron Horse Road is pet friendly.
Does 715 Iron Horse Road offer parking?
Yes, 715 Iron Horse Road offers parking.
Does 715 Iron Horse Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Iron Horse Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Iron Horse Road have a pool?
No, 715 Iron Horse Road does not have a pool.
Does 715 Iron Horse Road have accessible units?
No, 715 Iron Horse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Iron Horse Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Iron Horse Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Iron Horse Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 715 Iron Horse Road has units with air conditioning.
