Walnut, CA
714 Flint Spear Road
714 Flint Spear Road

714 Flint Spear Road · No Longer Available
Location

714 Flint Spear Road, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Award Winning Walnut Valley Unified School District!! This FURNISHED and HIGHLY UPGRADED Spacious 2,510 sqft. Corner Lot House is located in a Desirable Quiet Cul-De-Sac Neighborhood, and Walking Distance to Both Suzanne Middle School and Walnut High School. Open Floor Plan with a Great Entertaining Family Room, Kitchen, and a Formal Dining Area. There is a Guest Bedroom/Office with a Full Bath Downstairs. Upstairs has Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Tub, Shower, Double Sink, Two More Bedrooms and a Hallway Bath. Huge Backyard and Three Car Garage Parking with Direct Access. Convenient Location which Close to Schools, Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Banks, Shops, and Many More. SORRY! NO PETS ALLOWED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Flint Spear Road have any available units?
714 Flint Spear Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 714 Flint Spear Road have?
Some of 714 Flint Spear Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Flint Spear Road currently offering any rent specials?
714 Flint Spear Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Flint Spear Road pet-friendly?
No, 714 Flint Spear Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 714 Flint Spear Road offer parking?
Yes, 714 Flint Spear Road offers parking.
Does 714 Flint Spear Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 Flint Spear Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Flint Spear Road have a pool?
No, 714 Flint Spear Road does not have a pool.
Does 714 Flint Spear Road have accessible units?
No, 714 Flint Spear Road does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Flint Spear Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Flint Spear Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 714 Flint Spear Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 Flint Spear Road does not have units with air conditioning.
