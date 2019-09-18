714 Flint Spear Road

Amenities
The Award Winning Walnut Valley Unified School District!! This FURNISHED and HIGHLY UPGRADED Spacious 2,510 sqft. Corner Lot House is located in a Desirable Quiet Cul-De-Sac Neighborhood, and Walking Distance to Both Suzanne Middle School and Walnut High School. Open Floor Plan with a Great Entertaining Family Room, Kitchen, and a Formal Dining Area. There is a Guest Bedroom/Office with a Full Bath Downstairs. Upstairs has Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Tub, Shower, Double Sink, Two More Bedrooms and a Hallway Bath. Huge Backyard and Three Car Garage Parking with Direct Access. Convenient Location which Close to Schools, Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Banks, Shops, and Many More. SORRY! NO PETS ALLOWED!