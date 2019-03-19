517 Cofer Ct,

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities garage

Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath PLUS 1 bonus rooms, Two story home within the hills of the beautiful City of Walnut. Walking distance to Walnut High School - beautiful two story, single family home, located on a cul-de-sac within the hills of Walnut.

It has a spacious living room, granite kitchen counter tops, crown molding and garden style yards with plenty of privacy. There is a solar panel system to help subsidize your electric bill and this home has a three car garage with direct access to the house. This home is conveniently located near shopping centers, grocery stores, banks and restaurants. For more information or to schedule a tour please feel free to contact. Colin Wu 626-898-5597.



(RLNE4097506)