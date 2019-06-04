333 Macalester Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage pet friendly

This property is available to show. Great one story single family home conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood near the corner of La Puente Rd and Lemon Ave. Great Walnut school district, walk distance to elementary, junior high and Walnut high school. Near restaurants, banks, post office, markets and minutes from the 60FWY and the LA Fitness and other daily conveniences. Center AC and heating, drinking water filtration system, washer and dryer and microwave are also included! Roses in both front and back yard, backyard with fruit trees – lemon, tangerine and figs! Front lawn and large concreted backyard with raised deck offers plenty of easy to maintain and safe recreation areas for kids. Attached two car garage adds to the convenience and offers extra storage area. Landlord does not allow pets or smoking. Proof of income and good credit required.