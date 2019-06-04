All apartments in Walnut
333 Macalester Drive

333 Macalester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

333 Macalester Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
pet friendly
This property is available to show. Great one story single family home conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood near the corner of La Puente Rd and Lemon Ave. Great Walnut school district, walk distance to elementary, junior high and Walnut high school. Near restaurants, banks, post office, markets and minutes from the 60FWY and the LA Fitness and other daily conveniences. Center AC and heating, drinking water filtration system, washer and dryer and microwave are also included! Roses in both front and back yard, backyard with fruit trees – lemon, tangerine and figs! Front lawn and large concreted backyard with raised deck offers plenty of easy to maintain and safe recreation areas for kids. Attached two car garage adds to the convenience and offers extra storage area. Landlord does not allow pets or smoking. Proof of income and good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Macalester Drive have any available units?
333 Macalester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 333 Macalester Drive have?
Some of 333 Macalester Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly.
Is 333 Macalester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
333 Macalester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Macalester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Macalester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 333 Macalester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 333 Macalester Drive offers parking.
Does 333 Macalester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 Macalester Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Macalester Drive have a pool?
No, 333 Macalester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 333 Macalester Drive have accessible units?
No, 333 Macalester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Macalester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Macalester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Macalester Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 333 Macalester Drive has units with air conditioning.
