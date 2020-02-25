21214 Sundance Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful house is located in a quiet cul-de-sec with great curb appeal in Walnut School District. Bright and open space features 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and 3 car attached garage. Combined living room and formal dining room boast cathedral ceiling, chandelier and wood flooring. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops next to breakfast area. Family room features brick fireplace and sliding doors to backyard. Master suite highlights huge walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling. Master bathroom provides dual sinks, granite counter tops, separate shower stall and bath tub. Wood flooring throughout. Convenient location with walking distance to Walnut High school, Junior High school and city Hall