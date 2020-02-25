All apartments in Walnut
21214 Sundance Street

Location

21214 Sundance Street, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house is located in a quiet cul-de-sec with great curb appeal in Walnut School District. Bright and open space features 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and 3 car attached garage. Combined living room and formal dining room boast cathedral ceiling, chandelier and wood flooring. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops next to breakfast area. Family room features brick fireplace and sliding doors to backyard. Master suite highlights huge walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling. Master bathroom provides dual sinks, granite counter tops, separate shower stall and bath tub. Wood flooring throughout. Convenient location with walking distance to Walnut High school, Junior High school and city Hall

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21214 Sundance Street have any available units?
21214 Sundance Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 21214 Sundance Street have?
Some of 21214 Sundance Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21214 Sundance Street currently offering any rent specials?
21214 Sundance Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21214 Sundance Street pet-friendly?
No, 21214 Sundance Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 21214 Sundance Street offer parking?
Yes, 21214 Sundance Street does offer parking.
Does 21214 Sundance Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21214 Sundance Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21214 Sundance Street have a pool?
No, 21214 Sundance Street does not have a pool.
Does 21214 Sundance Street have accessible units?
No, 21214 Sundance Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21214 Sundance Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21214 Sundance Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21214 Sundance Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21214 Sundance Street does not have units with air conditioning.
