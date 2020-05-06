21154 John Irwin Dr.

Amenities

Walnut School District - ** Best Walnut Unified School District ** High Ceilings, Bright and Open Floor Plan on a Cul-De-Sac in the City of WALNUT. Built in 1988. Total Inside 2,479 Sq. ft. which has 3 Bedrooms with 2.5 Baths plus a Loft. Lot Size 10,932 sq. ft. Downstairs: Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Kitchen, and Master Bedroom Suite, Laundry Room. Upstairs: 2 Bedrooms with 1 Bath and Loft. WALKING Distance to Suzanne Middle School (API: 909) or Walnut High School (API: 884) Plus Walnut Library, Walnut Teen Center, Walnut City Hall, Walnut Senior Citizen Center, New Plaza with lots of Restaurant and 24 hours Fitness Center. Central AC/Heating System. Walk-In Closets plus additional Loft and Bookshelves built-In which Can Be Used As Study Room and Office. Attached 3 Car-Garage with Additional Gated RV Parking. (Vejar Elementary School with API Score: 893) (Tenant Pays additional Monthly Gardener Fee).



No Pets Allowed



