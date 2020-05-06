All apartments in Walnut
21154 John Irwin Dr.
21154 John Irwin Dr.

21154 John Irwin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21154 John Irwin Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Walnut School District - ** Best Walnut Unified School District ** High Ceilings, Bright and Open Floor Plan on a Cul-De-Sac in the City of WALNUT. Built in 1988. Total Inside 2,479 Sq. ft. which has 3 Bedrooms with 2.5 Baths plus a Loft. Lot Size 10,932 sq. ft. Downstairs: Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Kitchen, and Master Bedroom Suite, Laundry Room. Upstairs: 2 Bedrooms with 1 Bath and Loft. WALKING Distance to Suzanne Middle School (API: 909) or Walnut High School (API: 884) Plus Walnut Library, Walnut Teen Center, Walnut City Hall, Walnut Senior Citizen Center, New Plaza with lots of Restaurant and 24 hours Fitness Center. Central AC/Heating System. Walk-In Closets plus additional Loft and Bookshelves built-In which Can Be Used As Study Room and Office. Attached 3 Car-Garage with Additional Gated RV Parking. (Vejar Elementary School with API Score: 893) (Tenant Pays additional Monthly Gardener Fee).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5317588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21154 John Irwin Dr. have any available units?
21154 John Irwin Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 21154 John Irwin Dr. have?
Some of 21154 John Irwin Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21154 John Irwin Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
21154 John Irwin Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21154 John Irwin Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 21154 John Irwin Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 21154 John Irwin Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 21154 John Irwin Dr. offers parking.
Does 21154 John Irwin Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21154 John Irwin Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21154 John Irwin Dr. have a pool?
No, 21154 John Irwin Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 21154 John Irwin Dr. have accessible units?
No, 21154 John Irwin Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 21154 John Irwin Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 21154 John Irwin Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21154 John Irwin Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21154 John Irwin Dr. has units with air conditioning.
