20835 Apache Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Great location with view!!! This home in the desirable Marlboro Ridge area of Walnut. Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. Tastefully updated throughout, ***Award Winning Walnut School District***. Mt.Sac and Cal Poly Colleges are nearby, it is also close to parks, fitness, library, shopping and easy access to 57/60/10 freeways. This home has it all, from the fantastic cul-de-sac location to the large tranquil beautiful back yard with it's picturesque views. Inside, this house is beautiful and features a formal entry with step down living room and formal dining room. Dramatic vaulted ceilings greet you as you walk in. It also includes a remodeled kitchen with granite counters, built-ins, pendant lights, cauffered ceilings and custom off white cabinetry. The family room is adjacent with a large rock fireplace and is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with family enjoying company. This home boasts an incredible large deck off the master bedroom with clear glass to enjoy the spectacular view, enjoy your morning coffee or evening sunsets! The outside covered patio with wood ceiling is perfect for entertaining and outdoor dinning.