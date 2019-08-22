All apartments in Walnut
Walnut, CA
20645 Fuero Dr
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

20645 Fuero Dr

20645 Fuero Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20645 Fuero Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
20645 FUERO DR. WALNUT 91789 (4 BED / 3 BATH) - Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single-family home located on a quiet cul de sac. Double door entry into a bright and airy living room with tall ceilings. Brand new laminate wood flooring throughout the entire first floor, staircase and second floor. New granite countertops and appliances in kitchen that opens up to the family room with brick fireplace. Guest bedroom and full bathroom downstairs a big bonus. Upstairs has three bedrooms including a master suite with full bath, soaking tub and walk-in closet; two additional bedrooms with adjoining bathroom. Recent updates including brand new Swiss Coffee paint throughout, new windows, and re-piping of all plumbing with PEX in the last 3 years. Quiet backyard with covered patio and side garden. Newly installed three-car garage door each with its separate remote control. Extremely convenient to freeways, Mt. Sac, shopping, and nearby parks. 10-rated schools all nearby. Don't miss out on this opportunity to call this place home.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/ applications

(RLNE4141315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20645 Fuero Dr have any available units?
20645 Fuero Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 20645 Fuero Dr have?
Some of 20645 Fuero Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20645 Fuero Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20645 Fuero Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20645 Fuero Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20645 Fuero Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20645 Fuero Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20645 Fuero Dr offers parking.
Does 20645 Fuero Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20645 Fuero Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20645 Fuero Dr have a pool?
No, 20645 Fuero Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20645 Fuero Dr have accessible units?
No, 20645 Fuero Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20645 Fuero Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20645 Fuero Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20645 Fuero Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 20645 Fuero Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
