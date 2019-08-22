Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

20645 FUERO DR. WALNUT 91789 (4 BED / 3 BATH) - Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single-family home located on a quiet cul de sac. Double door entry into a bright and airy living room with tall ceilings. Brand new laminate wood flooring throughout the entire first floor, staircase and second floor. New granite countertops and appliances in kitchen that opens up to the family room with brick fireplace. Guest bedroom and full bathroom downstairs a big bonus. Upstairs has three bedrooms including a master suite with full bath, soaking tub and walk-in closet; two additional bedrooms with adjoining bathroom. Recent updates including brand new Swiss Coffee paint throughout, new windows, and re-piping of all plumbing with PEX in the last 3 years. Quiet backyard with covered patio and side garden. Newly installed three-car garage door each with its separate remote control. Extremely convenient to freeways, Mt. Sac, shopping, and nearby parks. 10-rated schools all nearby. Don't miss out on this opportunity to call this place home.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/ applications



