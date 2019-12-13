All apartments in Walnut
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:56 PM

20629 Shepherd Hills Drive

20629 Shepherd Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Location

20629 Shepherd Hills Dr, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new home by Lennar nestled in the private gated community of South Pointe in Diamond Bar. This stunning home has 5 bedrooms 4 bathrooms and 2 half baths, Boasts an open functional floor plan. The kitchen is a chef's delight and offers high-end modern Shaker-style cabinets with soft-close doors, elegant granite counter tops, stainless GE Monogram appliances that include a built-in refrigerator. There is plenty of outdoor space for entertaining and relaxation with a covered California room, as well as a deck off the master bedroom and bonus room. Close and convenient to Grocery stores, Shopping, Schools, Parks, Transportation, Freeways and only Minutes to Orange County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20629 Shepherd Hills Drive have any available units?
20629 Shepherd Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 20629 Shepherd Hills Drive have?
Some of 20629 Shepherd Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20629 Shepherd Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20629 Shepherd Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20629 Shepherd Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20629 Shepherd Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 20629 Shepherd Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20629 Shepherd Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 20629 Shepherd Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20629 Shepherd Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20629 Shepherd Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 20629 Shepherd Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20629 Shepherd Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 20629 Shepherd Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20629 Shepherd Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20629 Shepherd Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20629 Shepherd Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20629 Shepherd Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

