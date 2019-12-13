20629 Shepherd Hills Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new home by Lennar nestled in the private gated community of South Pointe in Diamond Bar. This stunning home has 5 bedrooms 4 bathrooms and 2 half baths, Boasts an open functional floor plan. The kitchen is a chef's delight and offers high-end modern Shaker-style cabinets with soft-close doors, elegant granite counter tops, stainless GE Monogram appliances that include a built-in refrigerator. There is plenty of outdoor space for entertaining and relaxation with a covered California room, as well as a deck off the master bedroom and bonus room. Close and convenient to Grocery stores, Shopping, Schools, Parks, Transportation, Freeways and only Minutes to Orange County.