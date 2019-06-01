All apartments in Walnut
Find more places like 20610 Peaceful woods drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
20610 Peaceful woods drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

20610 Peaceful woods drive

20610 Peaceful Woods Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20610 Peaceful Woods Dr, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
4Bedroom 3.5Bathroom Brand new luxury home in Diamond Bar - This spacious three-story home showcases a unique floorplan with a gourmet kitchen with stylish granite countertops, stainless steel GE Monogram appliances including refrigerator, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close hinges, a master bathroom with granite countertops and walk-in closet, a California room, a large third floor bonus room with covered deck, separate laundry room, and much more. In addition, this home comes with Amazon Smart home system, Ruckus Smart Wi-Fi technology and is powered by a state-of-the-art solar system.
The master bedroom comes with a large walk-in closet, spacious bonus rooms. The third floor has a large deck and fantastic views from most of the windows.
South Pointe in Diamond Bar is a privately-gated community of luxury detached homes located off of Larkstone Drive, West of South Point Middle School.

Virtual Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3iEKGvrhDrM

(RLNE4566868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20610 Peaceful woods drive have any available units?
20610 Peaceful woods drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 20610 Peaceful woods drive have?
Some of 20610 Peaceful woods drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20610 Peaceful woods drive currently offering any rent specials?
20610 Peaceful woods drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20610 Peaceful woods drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20610 Peaceful woods drive is pet friendly.
Does 20610 Peaceful woods drive offer parking?
No, 20610 Peaceful woods drive does not offer parking.
Does 20610 Peaceful woods drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20610 Peaceful woods drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20610 Peaceful woods drive have a pool?
No, 20610 Peaceful woods drive does not have a pool.
Does 20610 Peaceful woods drive have accessible units?
No, 20610 Peaceful woods drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20610 Peaceful woods drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20610 Peaceful woods drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20610 Peaceful woods drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20610 Peaceful woods drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walnut 1 BedroomsWalnut 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Apartments with ParkingWalnut Apartments with Pool
Walnut Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACoto de Caza, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles