All apartments in Walnut
Find more places like 20327 Vejar Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
20327 Vejar Road
Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:07 AM

20327 Vejar Road

20327 Vejar Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

20327 Vejar Rd, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story front house in City of Walnut featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for lease. Landlord lives in the back house. Newer interior painting, laminate wood flooring throughout living and all bedrooms, recently upgraded kitchen counter top and bath room, individual laundry in the garage. Super convenient location with award winning schools, neighborhood shopping center, gas station, banks and post office near by. Walnut Unified School District and close to Mt. San Antonio City college and Cal Poly University. Easy access to 60, 57, 10, 210 Fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20327 Vejar Road have any available units?
20327 Vejar Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
Is 20327 Vejar Road currently offering any rent specials?
20327 Vejar Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20327 Vejar Road pet-friendly?
No, 20327 Vejar Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 20327 Vejar Road offer parking?
Yes, 20327 Vejar Road offers parking.
Does 20327 Vejar Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20327 Vejar Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20327 Vejar Road have a pool?
No, 20327 Vejar Road does not have a pool.
Does 20327 Vejar Road have accessible units?
No, 20327 Vejar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20327 Vejar Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 20327 Vejar Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20327 Vejar Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 20327 Vejar Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walnut 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWalnut 2 Bedroom Apartments
Walnut Apartments with ParkingWalnut Apartments with Pools
Walnut Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut CreekRossmoor
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles