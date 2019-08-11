20327 Vejar Road

Amenities

Single story front house in City of Walnut featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for lease. Landlord lives in the back house. Newer interior painting, laminate wood flooring throughout living and all bedrooms, recently upgraded kitchen counter top and bath room, individual laundry in the garage. Super convenient location with award winning schools, neighborhood shopping center, gas station, banks and post office near by. Walnut Unified School District and close to Mt. San Antonio City college and Cal Poly University. Easy access to 60, 57, 10, 210 Fwy.