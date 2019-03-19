All apartments in Walnut
Find more places like 20136 Ferndoc Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
20136 Ferndoc Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20136 Ferndoc Street

20136 Ferndoc Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

20136 Ferndoc Street, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

new construction
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
new construction
NEWLY REMODELLED!GREAT LOCATION! GREAT SCHOOLS!
This house is almost like a new construction . It is just completed in August 2018 with City of Walnut approval.
608 sf has been added in the living area and kitchen area, New floor plan for the big dinning area and Master bedroom with big bathroom. All old sewer and water pipe have been replaced, removed all exterior wall and put on new plywoods,stucco to rebuild the new wall. 9 feet celling height for living room and kitchen area, new roof, windows and doors. Newly designed kitchen with extra large central island open to living room.

New HVAC system ,Front yard has new SOD grass, side yard and back yard has new pavements.
Located in Award Winning school. Walnut school district,Walnut High School and Suzanne Middle School. 5mins walk to the elementary school and Vons Supermarket.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20136 Ferndoc Street have any available units?
20136 Ferndoc Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
Is 20136 Ferndoc Street currently offering any rent specials?
20136 Ferndoc Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20136 Ferndoc Street pet-friendly?
No, 20136 Ferndoc Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 20136 Ferndoc Street offer parking?
No, 20136 Ferndoc Street does not offer parking.
Does 20136 Ferndoc Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20136 Ferndoc Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20136 Ferndoc Street have a pool?
No, 20136 Ferndoc Street does not have a pool.
Does 20136 Ferndoc Street have accessible units?
No, 20136 Ferndoc Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20136 Ferndoc Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20136 Ferndoc Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20136 Ferndoc Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20136 Ferndoc Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walnut 1 BedroomsWalnut 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Apartments with ParkingWalnut Apartments with Pools
Walnut Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut CreekRossmoor
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles