20136 Ferndoc Street

Amenities

new construction air conditioning

NEWLY REMODELLED!GREAT LOCATION! GREAT SCHOOLS!

This house is almost like a new construction . It is just completed in August 2018 with City of Walnut approval.

608 sf has been added in the living area and kitchen area, New floor plan for the big dinning area and Master bedroom with big bathroom. All old sewer and water pipe have been replaced, removed all exterior wall and put on new plywoods,stucco to rebuild the new wall. 9 feet celling height for living room and kitchen area, new roof, windows and doors. Newly designed kitchen with extra large central island open to living room.



New HVAC system ,Front yard has new SOD grass, side yard and back yard has new pavements.

Located in Award Winning school. Walnut school district,Walnut High School and Suzanne Middle School. 5mins walk to the elementary school and Vons Supermarket.