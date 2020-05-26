All apartments in Walnut
Find more places like 20017 E Skyline Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
20017 E Skyline Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

20017 E Skyline Drive

20017 East Skyline Drive · (626) 964-5500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Walnut
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20017 East Skyline Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4402 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
"One of a kind 180 degree unobstructed city light view"-MUST SEE!. A bit of Europe to Walnut "BELGATE ESTATE". This exquisite mediterranean style home. lavish in breathtaking 180 city lights and snow capped mountain view . upon entry you are entering Versailles influenced statuesque marblelized columns defining a conservatory, impressive lofty 20 foot ceiling, Grand foyer, Great room, sky light, elegance of a sweeping curved staircase leading to the substantial second floor, here is an exquisite newly remodeled Italian inspired kitchen which includes a Tuscany style stone kitchen hood, biscotti hued cabinetry with bronze trim and travertine backsplash carved stone/bronze braided transition elements, imbued with natural lighting yet eludes direct sunlight from large window. There is a mother-in-law suites in the main floor, european design fireplace open to the kitchen and connected to a full wet bar which includes glass front cabinetry and full granite counters. Truly an entertainer's home An impressive "Hearst Castle" inspired Roman Greco dazzling pool and side yard provides classically elegant outdoor entertaining. Low maintenance gardening is afforded by synthetic turf throughout the front and rear of the property which includes Italian cypress tress and queen and pygmy palms. **Awarding winning Walnut school district- ?Westhoff Elementry School/ Suanne Middle school/Walnut high school". Owner pays Gardener and Pool. build-in refrigerator,Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20017 E Skyline Drive have any available units?
20017 E Skyline Drive has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20017 E Skyline Drive have?
Some of 20017 E Skyline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20017 E Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20017 E Skyline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20017 E Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20017 E Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 20017 E Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20017 E Skyline Drive does offer parking.
Does 20017 E Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20017 E Skyline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20017 E Skyline Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20017 E Skyline Drive has a pool.
Does 20017 E Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 20017 E Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20017 E Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20017 E Skyline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20017 E Skyline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20017 E Skyline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20017 E Skyline Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walnut 1 BedroomsWalnut 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Apartments with ParkingWalnut Apartments with Pool
Walnut Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACoto de Caza, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity