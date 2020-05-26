20017 E Skyline Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

"One of a kind 180 degree unobstructed city light view"-MUST SEE!. A bit of Europe to Walnut "BELGATE ESTATE". This exquisite mediterranean style home. lavish in breathtaking 180 city lights and snow capped mountain view . upon entry you are entering Versailles influenced statuesque marblelized columns defining a conservatory, impressive lofty 20 foot ceiling, Grand foyer, Great room, sky light, elegance of a sweeping curved staircase leading to the substantial second floor, here is an exquisite newly remodeled Italian inspired kitchen which includes a Tuscany style stone kitchen hood, biscotti hued cabinetry with bronze trim and travertine backsplash carved stone/bronze braided transition elements, imbued with natural lighting yet eludes direct sunlight from large window. There is a mother-in-law suites in the main floor, european design fireplace open to the kitchen and connected to a full wet bar which includes glass front cabinetry and full granite counters. Truly an entertainer's home An impressive "Hearst Castle" inspired Roman Greco dazzling pool and side yard provides classically elegant outdoor entertaining. Low maintenance gardening is afforded by synthetic turf throughout the front and rear of the property which includes Italian cypress tress and queen and pygmy palms. **Awarding winning Walnut school district- ?Westhoff Elementry School/ Suanne Middle school/Walnut high school". Owner pays Gardener and Pool. build-in refrigerator,Washer and Dryer included.