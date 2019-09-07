All apartments in Walnut
19971 Calle Alicia

19971 Calle Alicia · No Longer Available
Location

19971 Calle Alicia, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WALNUT VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT! Newly updated move in condition 4bed rooms/ 2.5 bath house. Quiet cul-de-sac location. Walking distance to school, park, & shops. Family room leads to a big size back yard .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19971 Calle Alicia have any available units?
19971 Calle Alicia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
Is 19971 Calle Alicia currently offering any rent specials?
19971 Calle Alicia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19971 Calle Alicia pet-friendly?
No, 19971 Calle Alicia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 19971 Calle Alicia offer parking?
No, 19971 Calle Alicia does not offer parking.
Does 19971 Calle Alicia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19971 Calle Alicia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19971 Calle Alicia have a pool?
No, 19971 Calle Alicia does not have a pool.
Does 19971 Calle Alicia have accessible units?
No, 19971 Calle Alicia does not have accessible units.
Does 19971 Calle Alicia have units with dishwashers?
No, 19971 Calle Alicia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19971 Calle Alicia have units with air conditioning?
No, 19971 Calle Alicia does not have units with air conditioning.
