WALNUT VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT! Newly updated move in condition 4bed rooms/ 2.5 bath house. Quiet cul-de-sac location. Walking distance to school, park, & shops. Family room leads to a big size back yard .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19971 Calle Alicia have any available units?
19971 Calle Alicia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
Is 19971 Calle Alicia currently offering any rent specials?
19971 Calle Alicia is not currently offering any rent specials.