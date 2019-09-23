All apartments in Walnut
19908 E Country Hollow Drive
19908 E Country Hollow Drive

19908 East Country Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19908 East Country Hollow Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
A very special place to live! The highly sought-after Westhoff Elementary School is within walking distance to this spacious 5 bedroom home. The double entry doors welcome your guests into a open-concept home. You will love all the natural light from the large, over sized windows in the living room. As Fall approaches, you can enjoy the fireplace in the Family Room as you entertain family and friends. Enjoy cooking in the large kitchen with a granite center island, pantry, an abundance of cupboard space and a view window over the sink. Making family meals with the Bosch cook-top, newer Bosch oven and newer Bosch microwave will be terrific! Tile flooring and wood throughout the property makes for ease of maintenance. Guests will certainly enjoy the downstairs bedroom and bath! The master bedroom is very large with a sitting area and slider leading to the sunset deck for morning coffee tranquility and wine in the evenings as you wind down. The master en-suite has granite dual sinks, a large separate shower. Plenty of room for all your clothes and a shoe rack in the Walk-In closet. This home is close to the 57 and 60 Freeways, shopping and an abundance of restaurants. Don't wait to see this this large, wonderful family home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19908 E Country Hollow Drive have any available units?
19908 E Country Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 19908 E Country Hollow Drive have?
Some of 19908 E Country Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19908 E Country Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19908 E Country Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19908 E Country Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19908 E Country Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 19908 E Country Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19908 E Country Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 19908 E Country Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19908 E Country Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19908 E Country Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 19908 E Country Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19908 E Country Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 19908 E Country Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19908 E Country Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19908 E Country Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19908 E Country Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19908 E Country Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
