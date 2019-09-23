19908 E Country Hollow Drive

Amenities

A very special place to live! The highly sought-after Westhoff Elementary School is within walking distance to this spacious 5 bedroom home. The double entry doors welcome your guests into a open-concept home. You will love all the natural light from the large, over sized windows in the living room. As Fall approaches, you can enjoy the fireplace in the Family Room as you entertain family and friends. Enjoy cooking in the large kitchen with a granite center island, pantry, an abundance of cupboard space and a view window over the sink. Making family meals with the Bosch cook-top, newer Bosch oven and newer Bosch microwave will be terrific! Tile flooring and wood throughout the property makes for ease of maintenance. Guests will certainly enjoy the downstairs bedroom and bath! The master bedroom is very large with a sitting area and slider leading to the sunset deck for morning coffee tranquility and wine in the evenings as you wind down. The master en-suite has granite dual sinks, a large separate shower. Plenty of room for all your clothes and a shoe rack in the Walk-In closet. This home is close to the 57 and 60 Freeways, shopping and an abundance of restaurants. Don't wait to see this this large, wonderful family home!