All apartments in Walnut
Find more places like 19852 Calle Senita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
19852 Calle Senita
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

19852 Calle Senita

19852 Calle Senita · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19852 Calle Senita, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL, BRIGHT & AIRY, IMMACULATE, SPACIOUS, SINGLE STORY HOME. 3Bdrm+large master suite, retreat, or use as 4th bedroom/office, walk-in closet in master bdrm; 2 Ba, living Rm, large family Rm, Upgraded kitchen with recessed lighting & dimmer control, newer appliances. Open floor plan, newly painted designer colors, Super clean. Laminate flooring, New carpet in bedrooms & more new items. 2yr new AC/furnace, New water heater. Large, enclosed, private backyard with covered patio & fruit trees (oranges, avocados, lemons & apples), automatic deluxe sprinkler system, gardener service included.Partial view of hill tops from Family Rm & patio.Direct access to house from garage.Lots of cabinet storage in garage. Award winning, distinguished Walnut School District,quiet neighborhood,close to shopping, restaurants, transportation, Mt Sac, Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton. Area centrally located and close to freeway access, Fwy 60 and 57. Area considered as one of the top 100 best cities to live in. Pets: 1-2 cat sOK, 1dog may be considered on a case by case basis (breed,size & number restrictions) with pet rent & additional pet security deposit. Good credit required, no previous evictions & no section 8. Current color picture ID, 2monthsincome & bank savings statements are required. Additional work on property in progress/scheduled. Furniture, paintings & decor items not included. Apply online with positive ID & credit check. Call 949.534-2628 for information & appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19852 Calle Senita have any available units?
19852 Calle Senita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 19852 Calle Senita have?
Some of 19852 Calle Senita's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19852 Calle Senita currently offering any rent specials?
19852 Calle Senita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19852 Calle Senita pet-friendly?
Yes, 19852 Calle Senita is pet friendly.
Does 19852 Calle Senita offer parking?
Yes, 19852 Calle Senita offers parking.
Does 19852 Calle Senita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19852 Calle Senita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19852 Calle Senita have a pool?
No, 19852 Calle Senita does not have a pool.
Does 19852 Calle Senita have accessible units?
No, 19852 Calle Senita does not have accessible units.
Does 19852 Calle Senita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19852 Calle Senita has units with dishwashers.
Does 19852 Calle Senita have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19852 Calle Senita has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walnut 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWalnut 2 Bedroom Apartments
Walnut Apartments with ParkingWalnut Apartments with Pools
Walnut Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut CreekRossmoor
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles