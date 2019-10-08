19852 Calle Senita

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL, BRIGHT & AIRY, IMMACULATE, SPACIOUS, SINGLE STORY HOME. 3Bdrm+large master suite, retreat, or use as 4th bedroom/office, walk-in closet in master bdrm; 2 Ba, living Rm, large family Rm, Upgraded kitchen with recessed lighting & dimmer control, newer appliances. Open floor plan, newly painted designer colors, Super clean. Laminate flooring, New carpet in bedrooms & more new items. 2yr new AC/furnace, New water heater. Large, enclosed, private backyard with covered patio & fruit trees (oranges, avocados, lemons & apples), automatic deluxe sprinkler system, gardener service included.Partial view of hill tops from Family Rm & patio.Direct access to house from garage.Lots of cabinet storage in garage. Award winning, distinguished Walnut School District,quiet neighborhood,close to shopping, restaurants, transportation, Mt Sac, Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton. Area centrally located and close to freeway access, Fwy 60 and 57. Area considered as one of the top 100 best cities to live in. Pets: 1-2 cat sOK, 1dog may be considered on a case by case basis (breed,size & number restrictions) with pet rent & additional pet security deposit. Good credit required, no previous evictions & no section 8. Current color picture ID, 2monthsincome & bank savings statements are required. Additional work on property in progress/scheduled. Furniture, paintings & decor items not included. Apply online with positive ID & credit check. Call 949.534-2628 for information & appointment to view.