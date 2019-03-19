Lovely Walnut Home - Lovely open floor plan with laminate wood flooring in the living areas and all 4 bedrooms are carpeted. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. It has room for an Island in the kitchen - family room combination that opens up in to the covered patio and fully fenced yard. Laundry hook ups are in the attached 2-car garage. The home is on a cul-de-sac street and is close to Lemon Park. Walnut School district.
(RLNE1993473)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19713 Calle Estito have any available units?
19713 Calle Estito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 19713 Calle Estito have?
Some of 19713 Calle Estito's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19713 Calle Estito currently offering any rent specials?
19713 Calle Estito is not currently offering any rent specials.