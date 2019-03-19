All apartments in Walnut
19713 Calle Estito

19713 Calle Estito · No Longer Available
Location

19713 Calle Estito, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
Lovely Walnut Home - Lovely open floor plan with laminate wood flooring in the living areas and all 4 bedrooms are carpeted. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. It has room for an Island in the kitchen - family room combination that opens up in to the covered patio and fully fenced yard. Laundry hook ups are in the attached 2-car garage. The home is on a cul-de-sac street and is close to Lemon Park. Walnut School district.

(RLNE1993473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19713 Calle Estito have any available units?
19713 Calle Estito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 19713 Calle Estito have?
Some of 19713 Calle Estito's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19713 Calle Estito currently offering any rent specials?
19713 Calle Estito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19713 Calle Estito pet-friendly?
No, 19713 Calle Estito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 19713 Calle Estito offer parking?
Yes, 19713 Calle Estito offers parking.
Does 19713 Calle Estito have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19713 Calle Estito does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19713 Calle Estito have a pool?
No, 19713 Calle Estito does not have a pool.
Does 19713 Calle Estito have accessible units?
No, 19713 Calle Estito does not have accessible units.
Does 19713 Calle Estito have units with dishwashers?
No, 19713 Calle Estito does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19713 Calle Estito have units with air conditioning?
No, 19713 Calle Estito does not have units with air conditioning.
