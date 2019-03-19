19713 Calle Estito

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Lovely Walnut Home - Lovely open floor plan with laminate wood flooring in the living areas and all 4 bedrooms are carpeted. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. It has room for an Island in the kitchen - family room combination that opens up in to the covered patio and fully fenced yard. Laundry hook ups are in the attached 2-car garage. The home is on a cul-de-sac street and is close to Lemon Park. Walnut School district.



(RLNE1993473)