Walnut, CA
19539 Mulberry Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

19539 Mulberry Drive

19539 Mulberry Dr · (626) 215-1005
Walnut
Location

19539 Mulberry Dr, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5083 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Incredible mountain and city view on both sides of home located on top of the Three oaks Community. 5083 Sq/ft, 5 bedroom suites, (two bedroom suites down stairs) plus a large office with its own staircase. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and build in refrigerator and microwave. Special stone floor, plantation shutters, and large walk in closet with windows. Professional designed front and back yard for you to relax after a busy day. Walking trails near the property are perfect for those outdoor lovers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19539 Mulberry Drive have any available units?
19539 Mulberry Drive has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19539 Mulberry Drive have?
Some of 19539 Mulberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19539 Mulberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19539 Mulberry Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19539 Mulberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19539 Mulberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 19539 Mulberry Drive offer parking?
No, 19539 Mulberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19539 Mulberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19539 Mulberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19539 Mulberry Drive have a pool?
No, 19539 Mulberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19539 Mulberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 19539 Mulberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19539 Mulberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19539 Mulberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19539 Mulberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19539 Mulberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
