19539 Mulberry Drive

Incredible mountain and city view on both sides of home located on top of the Three oaks Community. 5083 Sq/ft, 5 bedroom suites, (two bedroom suites down stairs) plus a large office with its own staircase. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and build in refrigerator and microwave. Special stone floor, plantation shutters, and large walk in closet with windows. Professional designed front and back yard for you to relax after a busy day. Walking trails near the property are perfect for those outdoor lovers.