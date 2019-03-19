19125 Summit Ridge Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Beautiful, move in ready 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom house in one of the most desirable neighborhoods just 2 blocks away from renowned Gold Metal Ribbon school, Stanley G. Oswalt Academy. This 2,151 sqft cul-de-sac pool property has an open floor plan with a spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen. The resort-like exterior features include a swimming pool with heated spa, built-in BBQ, gorgeous front landscape with a three car garage. This home also features travertine kitchen tiles with center island, wood flooring downstairs, shuttered windows, and living room with a fireplace. Close to all major shopping and dining locations.