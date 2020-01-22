1527 Kem Way

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

You have to check out this cozy but spacious townhouse in one of the best location in Walnut. It offers three bedrooms and one 1/2 bathrooms. One living room and one family/dining room. The townhouse also features a front/back two yard layout along with an detached two car garage. It is located right across from Mt. Sac, with entertainment/restaurants all within walkin distance. Centrally located among 10 & 60 freeway. Currently looking for lease until 10/31/2020, however, extension could be an option at the end of lease term.