1527 Kem Way

Amenities
You have to check out this cozy but spacious townhouse in one of the best location in Walnut. It offers three bedrooms and one 1/2 bathrooms. One living room and one family/dining room. The townhouse also features a front/back two yard layout along with an detached two car garage. It is located right across from Mt. Sac, with entertainment/restaurants all within walkin distance. Centrally located among 10 & 60 freeway. Currently looking for lease until 10/31/2020, however, extension could be an option at the end of lease term.