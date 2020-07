1510 Parker Canyon Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

HIGH ON THE HILLS OF PRESTIGEOUS "BELGATE" COMMUNITY IN THE CITY OF WALNUT, A BEAUTIFUL AND IMMACULATE HOME WITH BREATHTAKING VIEW IS SITUATED ALOFT OTHER HOMES. SITING ON ITS EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE LAND OF 3.5 ACRE WITH LOTS OF TREES, NO OTHER SURROUNDING HOMES AT HIGHER ELEVATION ARE IN SIGHT. HIGH QUALITY WOOD FLOORING THROUGH OUT DOWNSTAIRS, STAND- OUT ELEGANT DESIGNER WINDOW BLINDS THROUGH OUT THE HOME, AND MAGNIFICENT MASTER SUITE WITH RETREAT & EXTRA SIZE WINDOWS PROVIDE GORGEOUS VIEWS FROM INSIDE. ALL OTHER AMENITIES ARE JUST AS GREAT AS ANY OTHER PRESTIGEOUS HOME IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD NOT WORTH MENTIONING. LUXURIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET, BALCONY OFF MASTER SUITE. AWARD WINNING WALNUT SCHOOL. CLOSE TO WESTOFF ELEMENTARY, MT.SAC, SHOPPING CENTER.