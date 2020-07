Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to 126 GreenLeaf Drive located in the prestigious community of walnut. Conveniently located near the award winning walnut high school and shopping centers this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath town home will offer you and your family everything you're looking for in a home and more. With all the appliances included, energy efficient recessed LED lighting, open floor plan. attached 2 car garage and community park.