105 Peartree Ct
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:39 PM

105 Peartree Ct

105 Peartree Court · No Longer Available
Location

105 Peartree Court, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
One room available for immediate occupancy in the City of Walnut. Located in a quite neighborhood at the end of a cul de sac, this spacious home is within the distinguished Walnut Valley Unified School District and is within minutes of the public transit, shopping, restaurants, the CA-60 Freeway, Mt. San Antonio College and California State Polytechnic University. Roommates wanted to lease out upstairs rooms or room individually. Access to shared common areas, kitchen, bathrooms, and washer and dryer for your convenience. Gardening Services included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Peartree Ct have any available units?
105 Peartree Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
Is 105 Peartree Ct currently offering any rent specials?
105 Peartree Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Peartree Ct pet-friendly?
No, 105 Peartree Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 105 Peartree Ct offer parking?
No, 105 Peartree Ct does not offer parking.
Does 105 Peartree Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Peartree Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Peartree Ct have a pool?
No, 105 Peartree Ct does not have a pool.
Does 105 Peartree Ct have accessible units?
No, 105 Peartree Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Peartree Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Peartree Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Peartree Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Peartree Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
