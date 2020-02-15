105 Peartree Ct

Amenities

One room available for immediate occupancy in the City of Walnut. Located in a quite neighborhood at the end of a cul de sac, this spacious home is within the distinguished Walnut Valley Unified School District and is within minutes of the public transit, shopping, restaurants, the CA-60 Freeway, Mt. San Antonio College and California State Polytechnic University. Roommates wanted to lease out upstairs rooms or room individually. Access to shared common areas, kitchen, bathrooms, and washer and dryer for your convenience. Gardening Services included.