Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly hot tub

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Style and sophistication with a premium on wide open spaces-this is The Boulders Apartments. Innovative floor plans, luxurious materials and future-ready digital connectivity harmonize with posh amenities like dual swimming pools and a kinetic Fitness Center. But big city refinement doesn't mean big city living. Walnut Creek is a quiet community with more open space than anywhere else in California. Finding the ideal place to thrive is as easy as a visit the Boulders Walnut Creek. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)