AVE Walnut Creek

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47
Deposit: $400 (Studio), $500 (1 Bedroom), $600 (2 Bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control: $2/month; Valet Trash: $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $60
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Controlled access parking. Reserved spaces.
Storage Details: Located in controlled access parking area.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.