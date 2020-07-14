All apartments in Walnut Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

AVE Walnut Creek

1960 N Main St · (925) 471-8423
Rent Special
Book your tour today to learn about our leasing specials!
Location

1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Downtown Walnut Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$2,893

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$3,013

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$3,377

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 318 · Avail. Aug 9

$3,991

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AVE Walnut Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Thank you for considering us for your new home!

Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

Live better! AVE Walnut Creek offers a lifestyle of comfort and convenience with unparalleled on-site amenities, high-touch service, and a convenient location to public transportation and the area’s best shopping and dining.

Lounge on our rooftop deck with friends and your favorite glass of wine. Work out in our 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center. Grab some steaks and skewers and prepare dinner at our grilling stations. Cool off in our resort pool. Borrow a bike and head downtown for a bite to eat or shopping at Broadway Plaza or take a hike at nearby Mount Diablo State Park.

AVE Walnut Creek is a pet-friendly community. We also offer secure parking and additional storage options. These conveniences are available for an additional fee to be discussed at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47
Deposit: $400 (Studio), $500 (1 Bedroom), $600 (2 Bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control: $2/month; Valet Trash: $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $60
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Controlled access parking. Reserved spaces.
Storage Details: Located in controlled access parking area.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AVE Walnut Creek have any available units?
AVE Walnut Creek has 4 units available starting at $2,893 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does AVE Walnut Creek have?
Some of AVE Walnut Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AVE Walnut Creek currently offering any rent specials?
AVE Walnut Creek is offering the following rent specials: Book your tour today to learn about our leasing specials!
Is AVE Walnut Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, AVE Walnut Creek is pet friendly.
Does AVE Walnut Creek offer parking?
Yes, AVE Walnut Creek offers parking.
Does AVE Walnut Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AVE Walnut Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AVE Walnut Creek have a pool?
Yes, AVE Walnut Creek has a pool.
Does AVE Walnut Creek have accessible units?
Yes, AVE Walnut Creek has accessible units.
Does AVE Walnut Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AVE Walnut Creek has units with dishwashers.
