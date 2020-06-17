2716 Oak Road

Amenities
Harvey Hochhauser - Agt: 925-2853858 - This plush Walnut Creek tri-level condo has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It has all new paint, new carpet and laminate and new blinds throughout. The kitchen features all new appliances and has an oven/stove-top, microwave/hood, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The home features central heat and air, access to the community pool, one carport spot + general parking, and the water and garbage is paid for by the owner. The condo is located 3 blocks to Pleasant Hill BART and is between both Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill Downtown hubs. For more information and/or to schedule a viewing, please call our office at 925.827.9000 or Harvey directly at 925.285.3858.