Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2716 Oak Road

2716 Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

2716 Oak Road, Walnut Creek, CA 94597

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Harvey Hochhauser - Agt: 925-2853858 - This plush Walnut Creek tri-level condo has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It has all new paint, new carpet and laminate and new blinds throughout. The kitchen features all new appliances and has an oven/stove-top, microwave/hood, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The home features central heat and air, access to the community pool, one carport spot + general parking, and the water and garbage is paid for by the owner. The condo is located 3 blocks to Pleasant Hill BART and is between both Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill Downtown hubs. For more information and/or to schedule a viewing, please call our office at 925.827.9000 or Harvey directly at 925.285.3858.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Oak Road have any available units?
2716 Oak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut Creek, CA.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Oak Road have?
Some of 2716 Oak Road's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Oak Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Oak Road pet-friendly?
No, 2716 Oak Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 2716 Oak Road offer parking?
Yes, 2716 Oak Road does offer parking.
Does 2716 Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Oak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Oak Road have a pool?
Yes, 2716 Oak Road has a pool.
Does 2716 Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 2716 Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 Oak Road has units with dishwashers.
