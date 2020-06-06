All apartments in Walnut Creek
2560 Walnut blvd
2560 Walnut blvd

2560 Walnut Boulevard · (925) 406-9183
Location

2560 Walnut Boulevard, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Lower Lakewood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Renovated and Modern Condo - Property Id: 292366

Remodeled&Furnished.Condo 1bed 1 bath. Close to Broadway Plaza & BART!
This lovely, furnished 1 bedroom, fully furnished condo is conveniently located in the heart of Walnut Creek. We offer a private parking spot, a full kitchen, and a king size bed as well as a pull out couch. Best of all, with just a 10min walk, you will find countless stores, restaurants, entertainment, outdoor activities (Iron Horse trail/Mt. Diablo), and wine bars all within a 5 minute drive or 15 minute walking distance. Our neighborhood is incredibly safe and is in the perfect location. Only minutes away from great restaurants, entertainment, retail stores, out door activities, and BART.
Getting around
Take a 3min Uber ride (0.9 miles) to BART (our local Bay Area train transportation system), that will take you to downtown San Francisco in as little as 30min and to SFO airport (1:09) or OAK airport (0:50).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292366
Property Id 292366

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2560 Walnut blvd have any available units?
2560 Walnut blvd has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 2560 Walnut blvd have?
Some of 2560 Walnut blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2560 Walnut blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2560 Walnut blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2560 Walnut blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2560 Walnut blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 2560 Walnut blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2560 Walnut blvd does offer parking.
Does 2560 Walnut blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2560 Walnut blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2560 Walnut blvd have a pool?
No, 2560 Walnut blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2560 Walnut blvd have accessible units?
No, 2560 Walnut blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2560 Walnut blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2560 Walnut blvd has units with dishwashers.
