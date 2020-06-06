2560 Walnut blvd

Amenities

Renovated and Modern Condo - Property Id: 292366



Remodeled&Furnished.Condo 1bed 1 bath. Close to Broadway Plaza & BART!

This lovely, furnished 1 bedroom, fully furnished condo is conveniently located in the heart of Walnut Creek. We offer a private parking spot, a full kitchen, and a king size bed as well as a pull out couch. Best of all, with just a 10min walk, you will find countless stores, restaurants, entertainment, outdoor activities (Iron Horse trail/Mt. Diablo), and wine bars all within a 5 minute drive or 15 minute walking distance. Our neighborhood is incredibly safe and is in the perfect location. Only minutes away from great restaurants, entertainment, retail stores, out door activities, and BART.

Getting around

Take a 3min Uber ride (0.9 miles) to BART (our local Bay Area train transportation system), that will take you to downtown San Francisco in as little as 30min and to SFO airport (1:09) or OAK airport (0:50).

